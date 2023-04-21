Russian-linked companies secured €2.5bn in public tenders in the EU in past year

Russian-linked companies secured €2.5bn in public tenders in the EU in past year
Another issue is that the EU sanctions lists still do not include some high-profile names from inside the Kremlin establishment. / Datlab
By Albin Sybera in Prague April 21, 2023

Companies tied to Russian ownership were able to secure €2.5bn in public tenders across the EU since last February when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an analysis by Czech think-tank Datlab shows.

Lawyer Lukas Kraus, from the NGO Reconstruction of the State who works with Datlab on the Resilient Europe project, told bne Intellienews that EU member states “have not fully employed their capacities” and that “improving of beneficiary ownership registers” is needed.

Datlab software tracked that 9,443 companies across the EU are co-owned by sanctioned persons, and that another 30,092 companies are Russian-controlled but not linked to a sanctioned person. At least 242 of these companies won tenders worth €2.5bn since sanctions were enacted, showing that the “average win rate did not decline at all in 2022”, the Datlab analysis highlights.

“We expected a drop in the tender awarded to the potentially sanctioned companies. In 2022 this did not happen,” stated the director of Datlab Jiri Skuhrovec, who highlighted that concealment of ownership is a much broader problem across the EU.

“Authorities and companies do not have the capacity to investigate ownership links in depth,” Skurhovec explained. For instance, only 35% of sanctioned and Russian owners of companies are correctly listed in the Czech registry of beneficial owners. The reality is blurred by chains of companies obfuscating links between listed owners and actual beneficiaries.  

Another issue is that the EU sanctions lists still do not include some high-profile names from inside the Kremlin establishment. Datlab identifies Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev or Russian aluminium and energy oligarch Viktor Vekselberg as two obvious examples. Vekselberg’s companies are contracted in seven EU member states.

While Trutnev and Vekselberg are on the US and Ukraine’s lists they are not sanctioned in the EU. Other examples include pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk or the wife to Sergei Lavrov Maria Lavrova.    

Kraus told bne Intellinews “there should definitely be discussion on how to improve cooperation between the European Commission and the Financial Analytical Offices of the EU member states”.

“Establishment of a European-wide, transparent register of the final recipients of public funds could help,” Kraus said, adding that the use of “analytical tools employed in the study by Datlab to better track concealed ownership of companies inside the EU by Kremlin-linked figures” would help.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: World trade to see big shifts and weaker growth in 2023

bneGREEN: Imports play a major role in EU carbon footprints

Economic fallout zone from Ukraine war to narrow to Russia’s backyard

Data

Inflation in Russia down to 3%

Inflation in Russia has currently decreased to 3%, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on April 24.

Polish industrial production goes deeper into recession mode in March

Poland’s industrial production deepened decline to 2.9% year on year in constant prices in March.

Polish PPI inflation eases dramatically to 10.1% y/y in March

The dramatic decrease in the PPI growth rate is unlikely to translate into a similarly-paced easing of headline inflation.

Moldovan industry begins new year at subdued level

High energy prices have closed down or reduced the activity in many factories across the country.

Georgia deepens trade relations with Russia despite Ukraine war

In the first quarter, Russian goods imports to Georgia increased by 79% y/y, while Georgia's export of goods to Russia increased by 61%.

Inflation in Russia down to 3%
2 hours ago
Polish industrial production goes deeper into recession mode in March
3 hours ago
Polish PPI inflation eases dramatically to 10.1% y/y in March
3 hours ago
Moldovan industry begins new year at subdued level
13 hours ago
Georgia deepens trade relations with Russia despite Ukraine war
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future
    7 days ago
  2. The EU is not ready for Ukraine
    3 days ago
  3. Fighting Russia from Chechnya to Ukraine – and back again
    4 days ago
  4. Iran frets as Israel opens embassy 11 miles from border in Turkmenistan
    4 days ago
  5. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  1. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    24 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    1 month ago
  3. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  4. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss