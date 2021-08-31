Russian leading health food retailer Vkusvill launches hot meal delivery

Russian leading health food retailer Vkusvill launches hot meal delivery
Russian leading health food retailer Vkusvill launches hot meal delivery
By bne IntelliNews August 31, 2021

Russian leading health food retailer and foodtech company Vkusvill has announced expanding its delivery of prepared meals with a new project offering hot food delivery. The service is now available via the VkusVill mobile app. 

As followed by bne IntelliNews, in the fast-growing foodtech and e-grocery segment Vkusvill emerged as the third-largest player in Russia along with Sbermarket and X5 Retail Group. The company is an emerging market player to watch amid news that the company is reportedly preparing for an IPO

Now Vkusvill customers located within the delivery zone will be able to use a new subservice Sgoryacha that allows delivery of prepared meals in a thermal container within two hours from the moment an order is placed.

Hot meals are prepared using 11 dark kitchens that VkusVill currently operates in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Volgograd and Cheboksary; these have already delivered around 53,000 hot meals to date.

The service launched with a menu of 15 dishes, including borscht, cabbage soup, various pastas and cutlets. By August, the menu expanded to include more than 60 different dishes.

About a dozen domestic players account for almost 90% of food deliveries in Russia. As of the first half of this year, the leaders were Russia’s largest food retailer X5 Group with a 16% market share, followed by Sbermarket and VkusVill with 14% each, according to Infoline. 

VkusVill, a fresh dairy product vendor-turned major health food brand and retailer, posted by far the largest growth in online grocery of 437% year on year. These results are all the more impressive given that the company had close to zero e-commerce presence at the beginning of 2020. Today it has emerged as a leading food tech player, with online sales accounting for nearly 25% of turnover.

VkusVill has the best known health foods brands and is the number one "clean-label" food brand in Russia as well as the largest Russian food brand by sales, according to Infoline. VkusVill’s private-label products account for 96% of its assortment of more than 2,700 SKUs and stand out for their freshness and limited shelf life, says the company, making VkusVill "the trusted partner of Russian consumers for a curated selection of fresh, high-quality products," according to a company spokesperson. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Telekom Srbija launches TS Ventures fund for high-tech startups

Half of Romanian retail entrepreneurs moved online during the pandemic

US DataArt to open new R&D centre in Bulgaria

Tech

Telekom Srbija launches TS Ventures fund for high-tech startups

Serbia's first corporate venture capital fund launched by Telekom Srbija to target high-tech startups.

Half of Romanian retail entrepreneurs moved online during the pandemic

Survey shows the trend of creating online stores has continued this year, with some entrepreneurs closing their bricks and mortar stores to focus on selling online.

US DataArt to open new R&D centre in Bulgaria

DataArt to consider cites of Plovdiv and Varna for Bulgarian expansion depending on availability of software engineers.

Hungary’s 4iG to take control of state-owned telecom infrastructure company Antenna Hungaria

Strategic partnership agreement will create one of the leading telecommunications holding companies in the CEE region.

Twitter labels Serbian pro-government media as state affiliated

President Aleksandar Vucic slams decision, challenges social networking platform to delete his account.

Telekom Srbija launches TS Ventures fund for high-tech startups
1 day ago
Half of Romanian retail entrepreneurs moved online during the pandemic
4 days ago
US DataArt to open new R&D centre in Bulgaria
5 days ago
Hungary’s 4iG to take control of state-owned telecom infrastructure company Antenna Hungaria
5 days ago
Twitter labels Serbian pro-government media as state affiliated
14 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    2 days ago
  2. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    12 days ago
  3. 15% of Russian industrial companies are zombies
    9 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  5. Russia’s ruling United Russia Party faces prospect of losing its majority in the upcoming elections
    4 days ago
  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    27 days ago
  2. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    14 days ago
  3. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    2 days ago
  4. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    27 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss