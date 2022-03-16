Russian law prepares path for nationalisation of foreign companies

Russian law prepares path for nationalisation of foreign companies
The news comes shortly after a law was passed permitting Russian airlines to seize aircraft owned by foreign companies who had terminated contracts due to sanctions.
By bne IntelIiNews March 16, 2022

Russia has passed legislation to place foreign companies which have exited Russia under “external management”. Under the new rules, any company of which more than 25% is owned by foreigners can be brought under temporary administration if the management takes decisions that could lead to an “unjustified” cessation of activities. This includes public announcements on withdrawing from Russia which don’t cite an economic rationale.

Companies can be placed under external management for up to six months, in which time the process of closing their operations in Russia can be reversed. Shareholders owning more than 50% of the company can apply to the courts to have the external management removed, or they can sell their stake to “suitable new owners”.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, a flood of western companies have suspended their operations in the country. These include tech giants like Apple, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, and internet service provider Cogent, food majors like Unilever and McDonald’s, and clothing companies H&M, Inditex and Uniqlo.

The new law for imposing external management on foreign companies withdrawing from Russia represents the “first step towards nationalising foreign-owned organisations leaving the Russian market,” according to ruling party United Russia.

In practice, this law means that state-appointed managers will be granted full powers to run the companies. Managers will be appointed from Deposit Insurance Agency or development bank VEB.RF, depending on whether or not the company is a financial institution. Managers will be given unfettered access to the company, including commercial secrets.

The plans appear to favour an approach whereby the existing company’s Russian branch is liquidated through a bankruptcy process, and a new organisation is set up using its assets. Shares in the new companies will be auctioned off, with priority given to established industry players. New owners will be obliged to retain at least two-thirds of the company’s workforce.

The news will likely breed concern among investors that Russia is damaging its own standing as an investment destination which protects property rights. It comes at the same time as Putin signed a law allowing Russian airlines to continue operating foreign aircraft on loan from lessors who have terminated their contracts due to sanctions. These planes will be kept on domestic routes so that they cannot be re-claimed by the lessor in foreign airports.

Although the two laws will likely help Russia’s financial and aviation industries to keep operating in the short term, they are likely to lead to decreased investments in Russia in the long term, as foreigners become more wary of committing capital to Russian companies and airlines.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

LONG READ: Winners and losers from the war in Ukraine (and Russia has already lost, even if it wins)

Ukraine, Russia appear to be close to agreeing on a 15-point a peace deal

Sources say tech giant Yandex to sell News and Zen services

News

Ukraine, Russia appear to be close to agreeing on a 15-point a peace deal

Ukraine took a step closer to peace with Russia after outlining a detailed of a 15-point peace deal, the Financial Times reported on March 16, citing several sources briefed on the progress of the talks.

Two detained British-Iranian dual nationals leave Tehran

The two had spent several years in prison and under house arrest as part of a bilateral dispute over a debt dating back to the time of the Shah.

UniCredit conducts 'urgent review' of Russian exit

Italian lender says it faces losses of more than €7.4bn if its entire Russian business were wiped out.

Poland’s Kaczynski voices idea of peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, Czechia’s PM Petr Fiala, and the Slovenian PM Janez Jansa are the first foreign leaders to travel to Ukraine during the war.

Russian steel imports banned in EU's fourth sanctions package

The European Union has approved and enacted a fourth sanctions package against Russia for the military invasion of Ukraine, which includes an import ban on steel.

Ukraine, Russia appear to be close to agreeing on a 15-point a peace deal
2 hours ago
Two detained British-Iranian dual nationals leave Tehran
10 hours ago
UniCredit conducts 'urgent review' of Russian exit
13 hours ago
Poland’s Kaczynski voices idea of peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
17 hours ago
Russian steel imports banned in EU's fourth sanctions package
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    4 days ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  3. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    8 days ago
  4. Ukrainian IT company moves offices from ‘pro-Russian’ Serbia to Croatia
    7 days ago
  5. Russia strikes back with counter sanctions in an escalating economic war, banning commodity exports for the rest of 2022
    7 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    4 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    14 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    20 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss