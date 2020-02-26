Russian fund Da Vinci Capital gets €30mn from Germany’s DEG to invest in Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan

Russian fund Da Vinci Capital gets €30mn from Germany’s DEG to invest in Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan
Russian fund Da Vinci Capital gets €30mn from Germany’s DEG to invest in Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan and plans to raise €100mn in total
By EWDN in Moscow February 26, 2020

Moscow-based top private equity fund manager Da Vinci Capital has agreed with DEG, a state-owned German development finance institution, on a €30mn contribution to its new fund, Da Vinci Capital Technology Fund III that will target investments in Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan. The agreement is still subject to standard closing conditions.

Da Vinci expects to attract other LPs in the course of the year to reach the fund’s initial $100mn (€‎90mn) target and start operations. According to the plan, the fund will ultimately raise no less than $300mn.

Like Da Vinci’s previous funds, Da Vinci Capital Technology Fund III is a growth equity fund. It aims to participate mostly in Series B rounds across a broad range of segments including fintech and B2B software companies. Startups in the fields of mobility, marketplaces, SaaS platforms and deep tech – from cloud services, to big data and artificial intelligence – will also be considered.

In geographic terms, the fund will target, in particular, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan. “We may also invest in other countries of the former Soviet Union, like Armenia an Uzbekistan, or elsewhere in the world,” Da Vinci Capital Investment Director Denis Efremov told EWDN.

While Russia was central to the strategy of the two previous Da Vinci Capital funds, the third one does not focus on this country.

“Investments in Russia are not ruled out, but we’ll consider them in the same way as opportunities from anywhere else globally,” Efremov said.

In a corporate statement, Dr. Tilman Kruse, Director Corporates & Funds for Europe, Middle East & Central Asia, reminded that DEG is, “among the most active institutional investors in the global emerging markets technology space.”

“Countries such as Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan have deep, competitive and sophisticated IT engineering pools, displaying superior R&D excellence,” he noted. “The fund will tap emerging geographies, which stand out as a hotbed for domestic and cross-border technology growth companies, requiring investment capital and technical expertise to expand their businesses and create quality jobs at home. This flagship fund of Da Vinci Capital is designed to identify the next generation of digital economy companies in the region and to take them to the next level.”

Established in 2008, Da Vinci Capital has over $400mn in assets under management. DEG was among the backers of its previous funds, along with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and other major institutional investors.

Last year Da Vinci and DEG jointly invested in DataArt, a global tech consultancy with roots in Eastern Europe. The German financial institution also backed a new Ukraine fund launched by PE firm Horizon Capital.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s top retail and tech companies join forces to hunt for innovations in the rest of the world

BlaBlaCar stops offering its services in Crimea to avoid EU sanctions

Wildberries considers expansion to Western Europe

Tech

Russia’s top retail and tech companies join forces to hunt for innovations in the rest of the world

As Russia’s retail and tech sectors consolidate, the leading companies are turned their gaze outwards to hunt for new technology and innovation.

BlaBlaCar stops offering its services in Crimea to avoid EU sanctions

BlaBlaCar, the carpooling giant born in France, has stopped offering its services in Crimea, where it had been operating since 2014. The decision aims to avoid being targeted by the EU sanctions against firms operating on the peninsula, according to

Wildberries considers expansion to Western Europe

Wildberries, Russia’s leading e-commerce player, is considering expanding across Europe’s largest countries

Russia’s internet giant Yandex announces growing and more diversified revenues in 2019

In February Yandex, the NASDAQ-listed Russian Internet giant, announced its unaudited financial results for Q4 and FY 2019. Consolidated yearly revenues grew 37% from 2018, reaching RUB175.4bn ($2.83bn)

Wildberries considers expansion to Western Europe

Wildberries, Russia’s leading e-commerce player, considers expanding across Europe’s largest countries

Russia’s top retail and tech companies join forces to hunt for innovations in the rest of the world
2 days ago
BlaBlaCar stops offering its services in Crimea to avoid EU sanctions
2 days ago
Wildberries considers expansion to Western Europe
2 days ago
Russia’s internet giant Yandex announces growing and more diversified revenues in 2019
2 days ago
Wildberries considers expansion to Western Europe
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    8 days ago
  2. Market interventions: the case of the US sanctions on Russia
    3 days ago
  3. Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed
    3 days ago
  4. Russia becomes a safe haven in an increasingly turbulent world
    12 days ago
  5. Russia’s internet giant Yandex announces growing and more diversified revenues in 2019
    2 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    12 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    24 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    8 days ago
  4. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    10 days ago
  5. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    11 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss