Russian farms take in 133.5mn tonnes of grain, on course for 135mn tonnes total

Russian farms took in 133.5mn tonnes of grain and are on course to take in a total of 135mn in the 2022-2023 agricultural season. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 9, 2023

Russian agricultural producers have harvested over 133.5mn tonnes of grain as of October 5, which is 15mn tonnes less than in same period last year, the Ministry of Agriculture said, reports Tass. (chart)

The wheat harvest brought in 93.8mn tonnes, which is 13mn tonnes lower than at the same time last year. Russian agricultural producers gathered 22mn tonnes of barley, 9.9mn tonnes of sunflowers, 3.9mn tonnes of rapeseed and 3.6mn tonnes of soybeans.

The country's farmers also brought in 6.2mn tonnes of potatoes and 3.5mn tonnes of vegetables as of October 5.

Russia's grain harvest may reach 135mn tonnes in net weight, including 90mn tonnes of wheat, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

