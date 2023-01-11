Russian budget ends 2022 with a 1.8% deficit ahead of plan

By bne IntelliNews January 11, 2023

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a government meeting on January 10 that the country's federal budget deficit for 2022 had exceeded plan and ended the year at less than the 2% of GDP forecast earlier in the year.

Siluanov noted that the deficit was RUB3.3 trillion, or 2.3% of GDP. However, taking into account the funds paid by the state to extra-budgetary funds due to deferrals on insurance premiums, when those funds are subtracted from the spending, the deficit would come in at 1.8% of GDP, lower than the 2% he predicted in the summer, during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Siluanov added that in 2022, budget revenues had surpassed their original plan. The total revenue amounted to around RUB28 trillion, which is RUB2.8 trillion higher than the original plan.

He credited this to the growth in oil and gas revenues, higher energy prices and growth of non-oil and gas revenues, including due to the increase in VAT due to growing demand during certain periods last year.

He also stated that despite the geopolitical situation, restrictions and sanctions, all planned spending targets were met and, in fact, the spending had been increased. "On the contrary, we have increased expenditures the growth was over RUB6 trillion this money was primarily used to support people," he said.

In addition, Siluanov mentioned that all Russian regions have consistently executed their budgets and all scheduled responsibilities were met, with measures to assist citizens and businesses put in place last year.

