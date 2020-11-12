Russia sharpens knives against cybercrime

Russia sharpens knives against cybercrime
Russia is setting up an agency to combat cybercrime
By East West Digital News in Moscow November 12, 2020

A center for combating cybercrimes, telephone spam and phishing will be created in Russia as part of a government program for the digital economy, the TASS news agency reported earlier this week, citing Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

In an attempt to exclude even the smallest external risks of disruption, the ministry has begun independent testing of all state information systems for security holes.

On its side, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media is creating an governmental working group to combat telephone fraud. This working group includes representatives of the largest mobile operators, credit institutions, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Security Service, Roskomnadzor and the Bank of Russia.

In late October, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, announced plans to launch “a cyberpolygon designed for training information security specialists.” 

Medvedev sees in this project “a serious model with full-fledged infrastructure.” 

More AI, more cybercrime?

The former Prime Minister also noted that the extension of the use of artificial intelligence will lead to an increase in the number of challenges for state security.

“For all states this is a priority topic and, of course, we are talking about creating a reliable system to protect people, business, and the state from various information threats, including cyber fraud, the problems with which have become more and more serious during the pandemic,” TASS quoted Medvedev as saying.

According to a new global PwC study cited by Russian business news company RBC, 42% of Russian companies (vs. 51% world average) plan to increase the number of cybersecurity specialists in 2021. The majority of executives (52% in Russia, 55% globally) plan to increase spending on cybersecurity. 

The growing demand for cybersecurity specialists in Russia is also confirmed by online job search platform HeadHunter. The number of vacancies for such jobs in Russia is growing at double-digit rates:  from January to October 2020 there were almost 30,000 new vacancies up from some 17,000 for the whole 2018.

 

-

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News here, a partner of bne IntelliNews

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian petrochemical major Sibur spearheads digital transformation

MegaFon invests in fast-growing challenger on Russian online video market

Estonia’s Bolt to invest €100mn in rental services in 2021

Tech

Russian petrochemical major Sibur spearheads digital transformation

Russian petrochemical major Sibur told East-West Digital News it has developed a technology which allows high-precision modelling of physicochemical processes in petrochemical production.

MegaFon invests in fast-growing challenger on Russian online video market

MegaFon, a major Russian mobile phone operator, is to acquire 33.8% of Digital Media Holding LLC (DMH), the parent company of the Start video service.

Estonia’s Bolt to invest €100mn in rental services in 2021

Maverick Estonian transport company Bolt announced it will expand its light-duty electric vehicle rental service to 100 European cities and bring 130,000 electric scooters and bicycles to the streets in 2021.

Russian petrochemical major Sibur spearheads digital transformation

Russian petrochemical major Sibur told East-West Digital News it has developed a technology which allows high-precision modeling of physicochemical processes in petrochemical production.

Banki.ru founders sell their stake to settle conflict with US investor

An investor consortium led by Russian private equity firms Elbrus Capital and Winter Capital has acquired 60% of Banki.ru, a leading bank and insurance marketplace.

Russian petrochemical major Sibur spearheads digital transformation
1 day ago
MegaFon invests in fast-growing challenger on Russian online video market
1 day ago
Estonia’s Bolt to invest €100mn in rental services in 2021
20 hours ago
Russian petrochemical major Sibur spearheads digital transformation
1 day ago
Banki.ru founders sell their stake to settle conflict with US investor
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha
    4 days ago
  2. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    2 days ago
  3. Serbia tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases reach new records
    5 days ago
  4. Karabakh war “may be moving towards potentially bloody battle for city of Shusha” says analyst
    7 days ago
  5. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    14 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    11 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    19 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    24 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    22 days ago
  5. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    15 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss