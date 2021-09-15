Russia’s Yandex beats off the largest DDoS attack in history

The international listed Russian tech giant Yandex said it beat off the largest distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) hacker attack in the history of the internet, Reuters reported on September 10.

Hackers tried to flood its servers with messages and crash the system in August and September, the company said. The assault started in August and reached a record level on September 5.

"Our experts did manage to repel a record attack of nearly 22mn requests per second (RPS). This is the biggest known attack in the history of the internet," Yandex said in a statement as cited by Reuters.

Yandex said it had seen 5.2mn RPS on August 7, 6.5mn RPS on August 9, 9.6mn RPS on August 29, 10.9mn RPS on August 31 and finally 21.8mn RPS on September 5.

US cybersecurity firm Cloudflare, which is widely used by businesses and other organisations to help defend against DDoS attacks, said in August the largest DDoS attack it was aware of reached 17.2mn RPS earlier this year.