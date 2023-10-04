Russia's VTB wants to open in Iran's free trade zones

Russia's VTB wants to open in Iran's free trade zones
Russia's VTB Bank is looking to set up operations across Iran's free trade zones. / CC: bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews October 4, 2023

Russia's VTB Bank is looking to open in Iran's free trade zones, following a visit to Amirabad Port in north Iran, IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency reported on October 4.

Banking relations between Iran and Russia have taken an upward direction following the imposition of sanctions on Russia in 2022 due to its war in Ukraine. VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, has been at the forefront of these evolving ties. In January 2023, the bank initiated a money transfer service to Iran, followed by the opening of an office in Tehran in June.

Amirabad Port, located on the Caspian shore, stands as the largest port facility of its kind and the third-largest in Iran. In August, parliament members approved a proposal to designate the port as a free trade zone.

Amirabad's strategic importance arises from its extensive facilities and its status as the sole northern port connected to Iran's railway network. It has gained recognition as a vital component of the International North-South Transportation Corridor (INSTC), a multi-modal network facilitating the movement of cargo between Eastern Europe and South Asia via ships, rail, and roads.

The visit's primary objective was to explore opportunities for collaboration in development, investment, and the introduction of new banking services at Amirabad.

The Russian bank expressed its keenness to establish a presence in Iran's free trade and special economic zones, Tasnim said.

Both parties underscored the need to enhance trade routes between Iran and Russia, with a particular focus on Amirabad Port.

The discussion also delved into bilateral currency transactions to boost exports and simplify currency-related processes to safeguard the interests of goods owners.

The Russian delegation underscored the significance of Amirabad's Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) terminal for trade in the Caspian Sea.

Amirabad Port's Managing Director Mohammad Ali Mousapour elaborated on Iran's market presence in Russia and the investment prospects available at the port.

He expressed optimism that recent developments would enable Amirabad to play a more substantial role in the operations of the International North-South Transportation Corridor (INSTC).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia plans permanent naval base in Abkhazia, raising alarm bells in Georgia

Putin says Prigozhin was on drugs and blew up his plane with a hand grenade

Putin heading for Kyrgyzstan, where there’s no fear of arrest

News

Iran's president voices support for Palestinians amid escalating conflict with Israel

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has come out in support of Palestine in his latest speech damning Israel.

Celebrations in Palestine Square in Tehran over Hamas insurgency

Iranians who support the ongoing Hamas insurgency in southern Israel have celebrated in Tehran’s Palestine Square on October 7.

KFOR chief urges Kosovo and Serbia to resume talks to avoid more violence

Major General Angelo Michele Ristuccia calls on Belgrade and Pristina to re-engage in talks after violent clashes in northern Kosovo in September.

Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize for 2023

The accolade honours Mohammadi's relentless struggle against women's oppression in Iran.

Slovak president suspends military aid to Ukraine

Zuzana Caputova says decision on further aid should be made by new government, which looks likely to be led by the Kremlin-friendly Robert Fico.

Iran's president voices support for Palestinians amid escalating conflict with Israel
4 hours ago
Celebrations in Palestine Square in Tehran over Hamas insurgency
1 day ago
KFOR chief urges Kosovo and Serbia to resume talks to avoid more violence
1 day ago
Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize for 2023
2 days ago
Slovak president suspends military aid to Ukraine
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  2. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    4 days ago
  3. Ukraine to become “a military production hub” as counter-offensive stalls
    6 days ago
  4. "The worst is over," says Russia's economic elite
    9 days ago
  5. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    25 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    16 days ago
  2. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    26 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    15 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss
Iran, Russia, INSTC, FTZ, Caspian, Banking