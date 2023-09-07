Russia’s Sberbank launches direct bank transfers to Iran

Russia’s Sberbank launches direct bank transfers to Iran
Russian Sberbank has opened a financial channel to Iran for the first time. / CC: bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 7, 2023

Moscow-based Sberbank has launched transfers to Iran for Russians using a local account number, RIA Novosti reported on September 7.

The war in Ukraine has led to significant levels of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the military, economic, and political spheres. Banking and tourism have been the largest areas of perceived growth, while the automotive sector has seen a convergence in recent months following the departure of international car companies from Russia.

Transactions can be carried out in favour of other individuals and legal entities, the press service of the bank added.

“In September, transfers to Iran became available to Sberbank clients. Both p2p transfers and transfers in favour of legal entities are available to clients,” the Sberbank reported.

So far, it is understood that transfers are sent in RUB to privately-owned Pasargad Bank in Tehran.

The standard commission for international transfers is 1% of the amount, it added.

“The service of transfers to Iran is new; the demand for it has yet to be assessed. First of all, the service is designed for tourists,” the bank added.

Earlier in May, it was reported that two Iranian banks had set up representative offices in Russia, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said.

The deputy international manager of the CBI, Mohsen Karimi, disclosed the upcoming development a day after Russia’s second-largest bank, VTB Bank, opened a representative office in Tehran, marking the first move of a well-known Russian commercial lender into Iran.

Iran’s Mir Business Bank, owned by Bank Melli Iran, has long been present in Russia. It opened in the country in 2002.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Widespread internet disruption in Iran ahead of Amini anniversary

Russia and Iran: the Pariah Club

Iran accuses US-funded network of plotting unrest ahead of Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

News

Czech oil imports from Russia rose to a decade high in 1H23

Share of Russian crude oil imports into Czechia is the highest since 2012 at 65%.

New poll indicates Polish opposition could edge out PiS in new parliament

Combined results of three opposition parties ranging from left to centre-right could give them the smallest possible majority of 231 seats.

Widespread internet disruption in Iran ahead of Amini anniversary

Iranian authorities are purposefully disconnecting entire regions and throttling speeds in Tehran in expectation of a repeat of protests over the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16 last year.

Skoda Auto halts production at Czech site after floods in Slovenia

Flood damages to KLS Ljubno in Slovenia have already led to the halting of production at Volkswagen’s plant in Portugal.

Nagorno-Karabakh blockade continues despite claims that border is now open

Tensions have been rising in the region as Armenia holds military exercises with US forces, and Nagorno-Karabakh elects a new leadership that Baku regards as illegitimate.

Czech oil imports from Russia rose to a decade high in 1H23
4 hours ago
New poll indicates Polish opposition could edge out PiS in new parliament
5 hours ago
Widespread internet disruption in Iran ahead of Amini anniversary
12 hours ago
Skoda Auto halts production at Czech site after floods in Slovenia
18 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh blockade continues despite claims that border is now open
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    1 day ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    5 days ago
  4. CENUSA: Three scenarios for the Transnistrian conflict settlement
    6 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    22 days ago
  4. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    14 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss