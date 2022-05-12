Russia’s Pussy Riot leader flees to Lithuania

Russia’s Pussy Riot leader flees to Lithuania
Maria Alyokhina left her mobile phone behind to act as a decoy and prevent the police from tracking her.
By bne IntelliNews May 12, 2022

Maria Alyokhina, the head of the Russian activist punk rock group Pussy Riot, has fled to Lithuania in May, the New York Times reported on May 10.

In an interview, the 33-year-old said she had managed to escape Moscow disguised as a meal delivery courier, leaving her mobile phone behind to act as a decoy and prevent the police from tracking her.

She arrived via Belarus and had a Lithuanian visa, according to the NYT. More members of the group are now fleeing to Vilnius. In recent years, Vilnius had become a home for an increasing number of Russian dissidents and exiles.

“A lot of magic happened last week,” she said, recalling the three tries it took her to cross into Lithuania from Belarus. “It sounds like a spy novel.”

Last September Alyokhina was sentenced to one year of "restrictions" on her freedom, which included judicial controls, night curfews and a ban on leaving Moscow, for having called for a demonstration against the arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. At the end of April, the Russian justice system toughened those measures, replacing them with a prison sentence. 

Pussy Riot has also been named a foreign agent by the Putin regime. The designation essentially makes it impossible to work inside Russia, as companies risk backlash for collaborating with a so-called foreign agent. 

Pussy Riot rose to prominence in Russia and internationally in 2012 when they staged a protest inside Moscow’s Christ the Saviour Cathedral. Members of the punk rock band then protested against the regime of Vladimir Putin and were repeatedly sentenced to prison, LRT.lt, the website of Lithuanian national broadcaster LRT, reported on May 11.

In December 2013, Alyokhina and members of Pussy Riot founded Mediazona, an independent news outlet.

“I don’t think Russia has a right to exist anymore,” she told the NYT. “Even before, there were questions about how it is united, by what values it is united, and where it is going. But now I don’t think that is a question anymore.”

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD expects 30% GDP contraction in Ukraine in 2022, lowers emerging Europe projections

Lithuania launches GIPL gas link with Poland

Baltic states find themselves on the inflation frontline

News

Siemens to wind down Russian operations

Should Siemens indeed pull out of Russia for good, it is unclear whether alternatives to Siemens gas turbines will be provided by domestic players.

EBRD 2022: EBRD supports Ukraine’s power sector and food security

Development bank and Kyiv agree to repurpose part of an existing loan to electricity transmission company Ukrenergo to provide €50mn of emergency liquidity.

New Czech central bank governor to push for dovish monetary policy

Ales Michl, who will take charge from the July monetary council meeting, has been an outspoken opponent of interest rate hikes. This could mean the next council in June will take the opportunity to hike rates before he takes over,

EBRD 2022: Board of governors walk out after Russians insist on speaking

The majority of the delegates at a closed session of the EBRD board of governors walked out of the hall when the EBRD’s Russian director Sergey Verkashanskiy insisted on speaking at the annual meeting in Marrakech on May 11.

EBRD 2022: Why Kosovo is one of the fastest growing economies in emerging Europe

Kosovo is set to achieve the third-fastest growth in emerging Europe after gas-rich Eurasian countries Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan this year. Minister of Finance Hekuran Murati explains why.

Siemens to wind down Russian operations
4 hours ago
EBRD 2022: EBRD supports Ukraine’s power sector and food security
5 hours ago
New Czech central bank governor to push for dovish monetary policy
14 hours ago
EBRD 2022: Board of governors walk out after Russians insist on speaking
1 day ago
EBRD 2022: Why Kosovo is one of the fastest growing economies in emerging Europe
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    8 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    3 days ago
  3. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    3 days ago
  4. Shock in Berlin after Soviet War Memorial vandalised
    1 month ago
  5. Masked saboteurs firebomb army recruitment centre in Russia as suspicious fires continue to rage across the country
    6 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    24 days ago
  2. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    16 days ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 month ago
  4. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    8 days ago
  5. Mariupol Mysteries: Rumours of "foreigners" persist as Briton “Cossack Gundi” captured
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss