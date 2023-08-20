Russia’s Luna 25 robo-probe crashed into the moon

Russia’s Luna 25 robo-probe crashed into the moon
Russia’s Luna-25 robo-probe went into an unstable orbit and has crashed on the surface of the moon / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin August 20, 2023

Russia’s Luna-25 robo-probe has crashed into the moon after controllers at Russian space agency Roscosmos lost control of it, the agency reported on August 20.

Russia launched the probe that was supposed to spend a year gathering data on the moon on August 11, the first moon mission in nearly 50 years and the first domestically made probe in modern Russia’s history.

The unmanned robotic lander went into an “uncontrolled orbit and subsequently crashed”, Roscosmos said.

"The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon," it said in a statement.

Roscosmos said an "abnormal situation" developed that its experts were investigating on August 19, before the probe went out of control. The agency said a preliminary analysis of the Luna 25 mission issue suggests that a deviation between the actual and calculated parameters of the propulsion manoeuvre led to the spacecraft transitioning into an unintended orbit that resulted in a "collision with the lunar surface".  

“On August 19, in accordance with the Luna-25 flight programme, an impulse was provided to form its pre-landing elliptical orbit. At about 14:57 Moscow time, communication with the Luna-25 apparatus was interrupted. The measures taken on August 19 and 20 to search for the device and get in contact with it did not produce any results,” Roscosmos State Space Corporation said on its official Telegram channel.

The mission marked Russia's first mission to the lunar surface since the 1970s. Roscosmos had originally cooperated with the European Space Agency (ESA) on the lunar programme. However, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the ESA ended its work with Moscow and curtailed Russia’s access to international microchips and other technology. The Kremlin boasted before the launch that Luna 25 was the first ever “entirely domestically produced” space probe.

The crash will be a huge embarrassment to the Kremlin, which was using the launch to remind Russians of its former superpower status and was a high profile propaganda event for the Kremlin.

The last time Russia was on the moon was when the Luna 24 probe landed on the surface on August 18, 1976. Russia and the Soviet Union have never landed a cosmonaut on the face of the moon. To date the only country to have walked the surface of the moon is the US.

Russia had anticipated the robot to spend a year gathering samples of rock and dust upon its landing at the moon's south pole. The lunar south pole is of particular interest to scientists, who believe the permanently shadowed polar craters may contain water, which could be a source of air and fuel for future lunar missions. 

The Luna-25 probe was going to study ice formations on the south pole as part of a study into how the moon was formed, the Moscow Planetarium’s scientific director, Faina Rubleva, told TASS.

The probe was supposed to find evidence to answer the question of how the moon was formed: by another planet crashing into the earth about 4bn years ago and breaking off what is now the moon; or if the moon and earth formed independently from a swirly cloud of rocks pulled together by gravity.

Russian scientists favour the second, less popular, theory.

A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket blasted off from Russia’s newly revamped Vostochny spaceport in the Amur Region in the Russian Far East on August 11 carrying the probe.

The spacecraft was due to spend between three and seven days about 100km above the lunar surface before touching down in the previously unexplored Boguslawsky crater in the south pole region. Ironically, one of the mission’s key goals was to “polish the soft landing techniques”, Roscosmos said before he mission.

Russia intends to send a manned rocket to the moon in 2032-2035 as it restarts its space programme.

Russia has been racing to the Moon's south pole against India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to land on there next week.

The crash of Luna 25 is the second major failure of Russia’s space programme in modern times. In 2011 Russia tried to send the Phobos-Grunt probe to one of the moons of Mars but the spacecraft did not even fully exit the earth's orbit before falling back into the Pacific Ocean more than two months after launch.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

#BREAKING: Wagner boss Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash outside of Moscow

Triumph for India, PR disaster for Putin as Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon

Differences over what BRICS should do already visible on summit's first day

News

#BREAKING: Wagner boss Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash outside of Moscow

Wagner PMC owner Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list for the private jet that crashed north of Moscow.

Triumph for India, PR disaster for Putin as Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon

The successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 probe is a PR disaster for Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia’s own moon probe, the Luna 24, crashed at the weekend.

Iran unveils upgraded generation of drones

Iran has unveiled a new generation of the so-called “Mohajer” drones in a ceremony attended by several officials.

Pressure mounts on scandal-ridden Czech justice minister after meeting with alleged Kremlin lobbyist

Pavel Blazek spent an evening at a Prague restaurant with Martin Nejedly, a former presidential aide who is being investigated by the police.

Differences over what BRICS should do already visible on summit's first day

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were no-shows at the opening session of the BRICS summit in South Africa, but divisions over the members' basic positions were visible on the very first day.

#BREAKING: Wagner boss Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash outside of Moscow
2 hours ago
Triumph for India, PR disaster for Putin as Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon
5 hours ago
Iran unveils upgraded generation of drones
8 hours ago
Pressure mounts on scandal-ridden Czech justice minister after meeting with alleged Kremlin lobbyist
14 hours ago
Differences over what BRICS should do already visible on summit's first day
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    3 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    16 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    21 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The limits of Russian mobilisation
    1 day ago
  5. Ukraine war fatigue is growing
    3 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    30 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    16 days ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    3 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    21 days ago
  5. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss