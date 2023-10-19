Russia’s inflation breaches 6% target, banks prepare for next interest rate hike

Annual inflation in Russia reached 6.3% as of October 9, accelerating further from 6% seen in September, according to the latest data by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). Separate estimates by the Ministry of Economic Development showed that based on weekly data, annual inflation accelerated to 6.38% as of October 16.
Annual inflation has thus effectively breached the 6%-7% full-year inflation guidance previously provided by the CBR in September. (chart)
To remind, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has recently reiterated a hawkish stance and said that it will be necessary to maintain a stringent monetary policy in 2024.