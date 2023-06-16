Russia’s grain harvest may reach 130mn tonnes if the weather is good

Russia’s grain harvest may reach 130mn tonnes if the weather is good
Russia's agricultural ministry upped its forecast for this year's grain harvest from 123mn tonnes to 130mn tonnes, if the weather is good. / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin June 16, 2023

Russia’s grain harvest may reach 130mn tonnes in the event of favourable weather conditions this year, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told TASS on June 16, adding that the 2022 harvest record might be equalled in the future. (chart)

"In the event of good weather, I think it is possible," she said when asked whether Russia might approach the 130mn tonnes mark in 2023.

Earlier, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said that the country’s grain harvest with new regions taken into account might reach 123mn tonnes in 2023, including 78mn tonnes of wheat.  

Russia has brought in a new all-time high record harvest of 153mn-155mn tonnes of grain, President Vladimir Putin said in March.

The estimate for this year’s export of grain remains at 60mn tonnes, the deputy minister said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian supermarket giant Magnit offers to buy out global investors at a 50% discount

Russian President Putin said Russia is “getting off the needle” of raw material exports

Russian hard discounter Svetofor continues to roll out European branches under the sanctions radar

Data

Istanbul-listed Europen obtains TRY 500mn 10-year loan from Development Bank of Turkey at TLREF+1%

Central bank extends loans under Advance Loans Against Investment Commitment scheme launched during pandemic. TRY 244bn so far extended, equivalent to 3% share of Turkey’s TRY 9 trillion ($380.2bn) lira loans volume.

NBU keeps key policy rate at 25%, inflation dropped to 15.3% in May

The National Bank of Ukraine kept the key policy rate at 25% as expected, the Bank stated in a press release on June 15.

Polish inflation slows down to 13% y/y in May

Inflation eased 1.7pp in comparison to April.

Hungary’s automotive export sales slow in April, aggravating the decline of industry

Hungary’s industrial output fell for the fourth straight month in April.

Slovak inflation dropped to 11.9% y/y in May

Inflation falls by almost 2 percentage points from the April level of 13.8%.

Istanbul-listed Europen obtains TRY 500mn 10-year loan from Development Bank of Turkey at TLREF+1%
11 hours ago
NBU keeps key policy rate at 25%, inflation dropped to 15.3% in May
16 hours ago
Polish inflation slows down to 13% y/y in May
1 day ago
Hungary’s automotive export sales slow in April, aggravating the decline of industry
1 day ago
Slovak inflation dropped to 11.9% y/y in May
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    7 days ago
  2. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    7 days ago
  3. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    6 days ago
  4. Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    10 days ago
  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    22 days ago
  2. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    19 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss