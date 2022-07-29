Russia’s GDP down 4.9% y/y in June, sanction-coping uneven

Russia’s GDP down 4.9% y/y in June, sanction-coping uneven
Russia’s GDP down 4.9% y/y in June, but less than expected. Russia's economy is expected to contract by about 6% this year. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 29, 2022

Russia’s GDP contracted by 4.9% year on year in June 2022, according to the data from the Ministry of Economic Development. 

As followed by bne IntelliNews, GDP forecasts for Russia hit by Western sanctions following the military invasion of Ukraine have recently improved across the board. This week the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Russia’s economy is doing better than expected, upgrading its forecast for the contraction expected this year to -6% from -8%.

However, despite the optimistic outlook revisions, as compared to May’s -4.3%, in June the GDP decline slightly accelerated. For 2Q22 overall GDP contracted by 4%.

BCS Global Markets warned that “released macro data still reflects the fragility of the current economic situation and for now, cannot be viewed as an indication of low damage to the economy.”

The analysts note that a closer look at the numbers “reflects still uneven transformation among Russian industries”. 

The industrial output data for June suggests that some moderation in economic contraction was driven by a 2.3% y/y growth in the extraction and mining sector, following a circa 1% decline in May, as well as a still sustainable 2.1% y/y growth in agriculture. 

At the same time, the contraction in manufacturing accelerated in June to 4.5% y/y vs 3.2% y/y in May, BCS GM analysts warned. Construction that previously was the key growth driver in April-May fell flat with only 0.1% y/y growth. Also, export-oriented and import-dependent industries, such as chemical production and the automotive industry remain the hardest hit by sanctions pressure. 

“In general, the trend in the real economy reinforces the dependence of the Russian economy on commodities – it makes the growth prospects more dependent on state projects and also implies that the headline figure is becoming less indicative to interpret the recovery process in the economy,” BCS GM concluded.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s services PMI expands at the fastest pace in a year as confidence and growth return

Belarus risks losing long-term potash deals unless it manages to find new ports

Social media post on Russian ex-president’s account calls Kazakhstan and Georgia ‘artificial creations’

Data

Russia’s services PMI expands at the fastest pace in a year as confidence and growth return

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index grew at its fastest pace in more than a year to post 54.7 in July, up from 51.7 in June.

Romanian industrial prices increase by 3.1% m/m in June

8.0% m/m surge in energy prices help industrial price rise keep close to the 50% y/y level for the fourth month in a row.

Ukraine becomes the poorest country in Europe again

Wages in Ukraine have been rising faster than those in Russia in recent years, but the devaluation of the hryvnia means that they have tumbled by more than a quarter in the last month and made Ukraine the poorest country in Europe again.

EU gas imports from Russia in charts

The Bruegel think-tank has published a set of interactive charts that show very clearly how Russian gas imports to Europe this year are well below the historical average.

Russia’s CBR predicts 7% contraction of the economy in 3Q22

Russia’s Central Bank for the first time gave a forecast of a fall in Russian GDP in the third quarter – according to the regulator, the economy may fall by 7%, and inflation will continue to slow down.

Russia’s services PMI expands at the fastest pace in a year as confidence and growth return
12 hours ago
Romanian industrial prices increase by 3.1% m/m in June
17 hours ago
Ukraine becomes the poorest country in Europe again
18 hours ago
EU gas imports from Russia in charts
1 day ago
Russia’s CBR predicts 7% contraction of the economy in 3Q22
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    6 days ago
  2. HESS: Putin doesn’t fit with China’s plans for an alternative global financial order
    7 days ago
  3. Off-the-scale wildfire devastates Czech Republic’s Bohemian Switzerland National Park
    6 days ago
  4. Russia’s Chubais in hospital on life support in suspected poisoning case
    2 days ago
  5. IMF admits Russia’s coping with sanctions
    7 days ago
  1. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    10 days ago
  2. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    22 days ago
  3. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    6 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine is running out of money and Naftogaz is close to a bond default
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss