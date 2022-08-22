Russia’s FSB "solve" Dugina car bomb murder, blame Ukraine’s security forces

Russia’s FSB
Russia's FSB solved the murder case, which saw journalist Darya Dugina killed by a car bomb, in only two days. The Russian security services blamed Ukraine's security services for the assassination. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 22, 2022

Russia’s FSB has announced it has already solved the case of the car bombing at the weekend that killed journalist Darya Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian ideolog Alexander Dugin, accusing the Ukrainian special services of assassinating her.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, as a result of a complex of urgent operational-search measures, has solved the murder of Russian journalist Daria Dugina, born in 1992," the FSB Public Relations Centre (CSP) said on August 22, two days after the event.

"The crime was prepared and committed by the Ukrainian special services," the FSB said in a press release.

"The contractor is a citizen of Ukraine, Vovk Natalya Pavlovna, born in 1979, who arrived in Russia on July 23, 2022, together with her daughter Shaban Sofia Mikhailovna, born in 2010," the FSB reported.

Telegram channels quickly filled with pictures of the two. Shaban Sofia is shown wearing a bikini and is 12 years old. The FSB said the pair has already escaped to Estonia.

"Vovk, together with her daughter, left through the Pskov region to Estonia." According to the FSB, "in order to organise the murder of Dugina and obtain information about her lifestyle, they rented an apartment in Moscow in the house where the deceased lived." The FSB claims that Vovk used a Mini Cooper to tail Dugina that carried a licence plate from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic but these numbers were changed to Kazakh numbers and then Ukrainian numbers.

"On the day of the murder, Vovk and Shaban were at the Tradition literary and musical festival, where Dugina was present as an honoured guest," the security service said.

The FSB reported that the materials of the investigation were transferred to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. Observers were surprised by the speed of the result - only two days to reach a conclusion. Other high profile political murder cases, such as opposition leader Boris Nemtsov and journalist Anna Politkovskaya, remain unresolved years after they happened. 

In his first comments since the death of his daughter, Dugin said that she was a “patriot” and a “philosopher.”

“She was a patriot, a war correspondent, an expert of central channels and a philosopher" while she "never called for violence and war,” Dugin said in a statement published by businessman Konstantin Malofeyev on his Telegram channel on August 22.

He added that "the enemies of Russia killed her in a cowardly and underhanded way… Yet it is not possible to break us, our people, even with such unbearable strikes. They wanted to suppress our will with bloody terror against the best and the most vulnerable among us. Yet they will fail," he added. "Our hearts yearn not just for revenge or retribution. This is too low, that’s not the Russian way. We need only our Victory… So please, win!" Dugin said.

Dugina's car was blown up on Saturday evening near the village of Bolshie Vyazemy, Moscow Region. Dugina was killed instantly. The car belonged to her father and he was intending to travel with her but changed his travel arrangements at the last minute. Social media show a picture of him at the scene of the assassination watching helplessly as the car burns.

In Kyiv former Duma deputy Ilya Ponomarev claimed on social media that the previously little known National Republican Army was responsible for the killing, whose representatives turned to Ponomarev for "methodological and material assistance," Ponomarev said.

Ukraine’s government denied any involvement in the killing saying in a statement: “We are not a criminal state.” Vovk will be put on an international wanted list and her extradition to Russia demanded, a source in the law enforcement told Tass.

"Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, who escaped to Estonia after committing the murder of Darya Dugina, will be put on the wanted list and her extradition demanded," the official said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram with his condolences to the family of journalist Darya Dugina who had been killed in a car bombing, the Kremlin said.

"Dear Alexander Gelyevich and Natalia Viktorovna, please accept my sincere condolences and words of support in connection with the gravest and irreparable loss that has befallen you," the president said to the woman’s parents, according to the telegram, which the Kremlin posted on its website.

"A vile, cruel crime cut short the life of Darya Dugina, a bright, talented person with a true Russian heart: one that’s kind, loving, sympathetic and open. As a journalist, scientist, philosopher and war correspondent, she honestly served the people, the Fatherland, and proved with her deeds what it means to be a patriot of Russia," the telegram said.

Putin said that "the memory of Darya Dugina will forever be preserved by her relatives and friends, the people that shared her beliefs and associates." The president wished the family of the journalist strength and courage in connection with the tragedy, Tass reports. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan poised for rare earth boom

Yandex exits the news aggregating business in Russia

Turkey hosting huge influx of holidaying Russians

News

4iG and Hungarian state to buy Vodafone’s local unit for €1.8bn

Orban regime continues drive to increase state influence over strategic sectors with deal at pricey nine times Ebitda.

Turkey hosting huge influx of holidaying Russians

While much of Europe debates whether to ban Russian tourists, the Turks have been laying on charter flights from Russia at every turn.

US, EU officials launch diplomatic offensive after failed Serbia-Kosovo meeting in Brussels

EU High Representative Josep Borrell says both sides need to avoid escalation on the ground after Pristina's new rules on ID documents and car number plates raised tensions.

Russian oil major Lukoil buys Spartak Moscow football club and the Otkritie Bank Arena in Moscow

Russian oil major Lukoil bought the Spartak Moscow football club and the Otkritie Bank Arena in Moscow, the company said in a statement on August 22.

Lukashenko wants to ”punish” Lithuania

The Minsk regime is doing everything in its power to legitimise its right to export through EU ports without co-operating with the EU. In its latest gambit, the regime promises to exert “punishment” on “unfriendly states.”

4iG and Hungarian state to buy Vodafone’s local unit for €1.8bn
4 hours ago
Turkey hosting huge influx of holidaying Russians
12 hours ago
US, EU officials launch diplomatic offensive after failed Serbia-Kosovo meeting in Brussels
12 hours ago
Russian oil major Lukoil buys Spartak Moscow football club and the Otkritie Bank Arena in Moscow
14 hours ago
Lukashenko wants to ”punish” Lithuania
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    5 days ago
  2. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    2 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    15 days ago
  4. Zuzana Caputova sworn in as Slovakia's first female president
    3 years ago
  5. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    11 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    11 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    15 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    14 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    5 days ago
  5. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss