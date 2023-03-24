Russia’s Economic Development Ministry upgrades its economic growth forecast from a fall to slight growth in 2023

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry upgrades its economic growth forecast from a fall to slight growth in 2023
Russia’s Economic Development Ministry has upgraded its economic growth forecast from a fall of 0.8% to slight growth of 0.1%-0.2% in 2023 / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 24, 2023

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry has upgraded its economic growth forecast for 2023 from a fall of 0.8% to some small expansion of between 0.1% and 0.2%, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said March 24. (chart)

"We confirm that our expectations for this year are positive, we expect significant growth based on the figures connected with the economic development, investment, better forecasts for people's income," the minister said, as cited by Prime.

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) also upgraded its outlook for 2023 last month from predicting a contraction to a more optimistic range of -1% to +1%.

Previously, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also last month controversially increased its outlook for 2023 from a contraction to says Russia’s economy would grow by 0.3% in 2023 as it expects oil exports to continue largely unaffected by sanctions.

As reported by bne IntelliNews Russia’s economy has weathered the sanctions much better than expected, as it has successfully rerouted much of its trade from the West to the East.

At the same time the Ministry of Finance (MinFin) has been more optimistic about the outlook for the budget. Russia ended 2022 with a -2.3% deficit after 11 months of surpluses, but Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov forecast that this year’s deficit will be -2% that can be easily covered by the reserves in the National Welfare Fund (NWF) and circa RUB3.5 trillion ($45.8bn) bond issues on the domestic market – roughly the amount the deficit is expected to be in cash terms this year.

The outlook for the deficit is uncertain after Russia posted a huge RUB1.7 trillion deficit in January – more than half of the sum predicted for the whole year. However, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said last week that budget revenues are expected to recover as the year wears on and ascribed the large deficit in January to the fact that a lot of social spending and other expenses were front-loaded this year to smooth the government’s obligations, as usually much of the social spending comes at the end of the year, which was to blame for the depth of the deficit last December.

Chris Weafer, the founder and CEO of Macro Advisory and former head of research at multiple Moscow-based investment banks, agrees and said the January result was a “one-off” and that budget revenues were already starting to recover in February and will continue in the months to come. In addition to the unusually heavy spending in January, the budget took a second hit from the introduction of the EU’s February 5 embargo on the export of oil products, which saw oil and gas revenues collapse in January.

Russian oil companies are currently seeking new customers in Asia for the products that used to go to Europe and as it takes two months for the growing number of tankers in Russia’s “ghost fleet” , the situation with remaking the products market won’t be clear until about April, says Weafer. In the meantime, Russia cut its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced this week that the cut will be extended until July, suggesting that Russia is struggling to find enough buyers to take up all the slack created by the February embargo.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023

New Sino-Russia bridge in the Amur region will cut 2,000 km off Beijing-Moscow rail route

Russia to legalise gold rush in Far East and Arctic

Data

Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries

Romania’s GDP per capita soars to 77% of EU average, up from just 57% in 2012.

Crypto king arrested in Montenegro

Fugitive crypto-king Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, on March 23, has been charged in the US for causing the loss of more than $40bn.

Turkey’s central bank sticks with 8.5% policy rate

Lira has broken through 19 threshold in pre-election environment. With Erdogan heading for defeat, cautious markets will watch out for his next move.

Belarus holding inflation down by fixing prices

Inflation in Belarus has fallen, but that has less to do with central bank policy and more to do with the fact that the government has fixed prices.

China's rise to being Russia's most important trade partner

Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Putin in Moscow as formal talks take place as part of a three-day visit. With the strength of Sino-Russian ties under strong focus, this infographic shows how crucial China has become to the Russian economy.

Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries
1 day ago
Crypto king arrested in Montenegro
1 day ago
Turkey’s central bank sticks with 8.5% policy rate
1 day ago
Belarus holding inflation down by fixing prices
2 days ago
China's rise to being Russia's most important trade partner
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    4 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The quiet and the noisy
    7 days ago
  3. Turkey’s stealth fighter jet has no engine but you won’t hear that from Erdogan election campaign
    4 days ago
  4. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    1 day ago
  5. Most African nations will attend Russia’s second Africa-Russia summit in St Petersburg
    11 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    20 days ago
  2. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    13 days ago
  3. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    4 days ago
  4. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    26 days ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss