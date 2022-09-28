Russia on track to have a record-smashing grain harvest

Russia on track to have a record-smashing grain harvest
Russia is set to smash all previous records with a bumper 150mn tonne grain harvest this year / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 28, 2022

Russia is on track to smash all previous records with the size of this year’s grain harvest. President Vladimir Putin said that the bumper harvest could be as big as 150mn tonnes this year on September 27.

The previous record was set in 2018 when Russia brought in 135mn tonnes, beating all previous records, including those set in Soviet times.

Russia’s government has invested heavily in agriculture in the last decade and dramatically improved yields to become the world’s biggest grain exporter.

"The preliminary estimate (for 2022) already stands at 150mn tonnes, including around 100mn tonnes of wheat. This will be a record in the history of Russia," Putin said in televised meeting on agriculture as cited by the Moscow Times.

According to Putin, "138.7mn tonnes of grain have already been harvested. The delivery of our grain and our fertiliser abroad unfortunately remains... difficult," Putin said. "Sanctions against Russia risk leading to a further deterioration of the situation, to a global food crisis," he added.

The new estimate easily beats the previous forecast of 130mn tonnes set at the start of this year by the Agriculture Ministry, with exports of 45mn tonnes. (chart) The wheat harvest is also especially large, as Russia usually produces some 70mn tonnes per year (tpy) of wheat.

Russia has been exporting some 50mn tpy of grain, but this year’s estimate was already expected to be below par, even before the war in Ukraine started.

The potential for Russian grain exports should be higher this year, as Ukraine, Russia’s main competitor on the international traded wheat market, is expected to produce half its usual amount because about half of its wheat fields are in occupied zones.

Russian grain exports have also been affected by international sanctions on the country’s access to international shipping, although Moscow managed to have some of those restrictions eased as part of the Istanbul grain deal signed on July 22 that unbottled the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports.

Putin has also complained that most of the grain exported from Ukraine has gone to EU countries and not the poorest countries in places like Africa that are still facing a potential food crisis.

"Grain from Ukraine continues to bypass the poorest countries," Putin said during his remarks. "As of September 23, out of 203 ships that left the ports of Ukraine, only four went to the poorest countries under the United Nations programme."

Ukraine and European countries have refuted these accusations.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EU members still fail to see eye to eye on gas price cap

Putin signs off annexation of four Ukrainian regions

Kremlin preparing for a protracted conflict by putting Russian economy onto a war footing

Data

Turkish official inflation calculated at 83% y/y for September

ENAG researchers contend rate was 186% y/y in reality.

Poland’s inflation unrestrained in September at 17.2%, flash estimate shows

The flash estimate will present the National Bank of Poland with the dilemma of whether to tighten monetary policy further at a time when the economy is already slowing markedly.

Russia’s industrial output decline slows to only 0.1% in August

Russia’s contraction in industry slowed in August after industrial production posted a mere 0.1% contraction y/y in August, RosStat reported on September 29.

Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%

Since the war in Ukraine started Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has shot up and has remained consistently between 82-83%, according to the independent pollster the Levada Centre.

Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 16.8% y/y in August

Consumer prices in the country increased the most for food and transport.

Turkish official inflation calculated at 83% y/y for September
7 hours ago
Poland’s inflation unrestrained in September at 17.2%, flash estimate shows
14 hours ago
Russia’s industrial output decline slows to only 0.1% in August
3 days ago
Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
3 days ago
Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 16.8% y/y in August
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    6 days ago
  2. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    4 days ago
  3. Russian oil exports still booming and the EU is still a major buyer
    4 days ago
  4. Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea
    6 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan offers Europe chance to kick its Russian uranium habit
    7 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    13 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    20 days ago
  3. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    6 days ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    4 days ago
  5. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss