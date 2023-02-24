Russia claims Ukraine plans to invade Transnistria

Russia claims Ukraine plans to invade Transnistria
Transnistria has been controlled by Russia-backed separatists for decades.
By bne IntelliNews February 24, 2023

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed on February 23 that Ukraine is preparing a complex operation aimed at eventually invading the pro-Russian separatist Transnistria region in Moldova.

Moldovan officials said that they are not in possession of such reports and Russia’s statements are instead part of a hybrid war. There are fears that Russia will escalate the war in Ukraine and potentially embroil Moldova around the one-year anniversary of the invasion. 

The government in Kyiv plans to carry out an operation under a false flag, as a pretext for invading Transnistria in the near future, the Russian Ministry of Defence said on February 23.

Russian diplomats said Kyiv plans to stage what would appear to be an offensive by Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria. The invasion would then be carried out by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the involvement of the Azov nationalist formation. 

"For this, the Ukrainian saboteurs participating in the staged invasion will be dressed in the uniform of the military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," they added.

Moldovan officials denied there was any threat that Ukraine would invade Transnistria. 

The statements from the Russian Ministry of Defence about possible provocations of Ukraine in the Transnistrian region represent a “psychological operation” rather than real intentions, said the secretary of state from the Moldovan Ministry of Defence, Valeriu Mija, during the Public Space show on Radio Moldova.

They follow a warning from Ukrainian intelligence that Moscow is plotting to destabilise Moldova, where it has long backed the separatist regime in Transnistria. 

Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Dorin Recean and other Moldova officials have recently talked of scrapping the country’s longstanding military neutrality and hinted that the country might consider Nato membership. That drew an angry response from Russian officials; Moscow’s fierce opposition to Ukraine joining Nato was one of the reasons for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Meanwhile, the de facto government in Transnistria said that it has the situation under control and that no provocation will be carried out from its territory.

The official noted, however, that the state authorities must carefully monitor the situation and be vigilant.

The separatist authorities in Transnistria mentioned the Russian peacekeeping troops on their territory, saying that “any intimidation gesture against them” would be an “unjustified crime”. 

Dionis Cenusa, of the Think Tank EESC in Lithuania and Moldova and a bne IntelliNews columnist, wrote on Twitter that it would “make little sense” for Kyiv to attack Transnistria. “The hysteria around the Transnistria region can be reduced if opponents of Russian aggression manage to establish a joint information front,” he added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moldova’s public debt leaps up by €180mn in January

Russia scraps commitment to peaceful solution to Transnistria conflict

Moldova asks for EU sanctions against its oligarchs

News

Germany to crack down on sanctions dodgers as non-EU trade turnovers with Russia soar

Germany's Deputy Chancellor, Robert Habeck, announced that Berlin will crack down on EU companies that dodge Western sanctions on Russia, as governments become increasingly alarmed at the scale of the sanctions leakage, the Financial Times reported.

"We did not raise the white flag" – Zelenskiy congratulates Ukrainians for bravely resisting one year of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the nation on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Montenegro’s opposition Europe Now picks new challenger to incumbent President Djukanovic

Europe Now puts forward deputy leader Jakov Milatovic in bid to end Milo Djukanovic’s three-decade dominance of Montenegrin politics.

Vardanyan sacked as Nagorno-Karabakh's state minister

United Nation's top court also orders Azerbaijan to restore "unimpeded" traffic through the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

Georgian president vetoes National Bank amendments

Critics argue amendments would enable ruling Georgian Dream party to bypass president and stuff the central bank board with its own candidates.

Germany to crack down on sanctions dodgers as non-EU trade turnovers with Russia soar
13 hours ago
"We did not raise the white flag" – Zelenskiy congratulates Ukrainians for bravely resisting one year of war
14 hours ago
Montenegro’s opposition Europe Now picks new challenger to incumbent President Djukanovic
23 hours ago
Vardanyan sacked as Nagorno-Karabakh's state minister
1 day ago
Georgian president vetoes National Bank amendments
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    1 month ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    30 days ago
  2. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  3. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss