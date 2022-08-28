Russia blamed for wave of hacker attacks in Southeast Europe

Russia blamed for wave of hacker attacks in Southeast Europe
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 28, 2022

Russia has been accused of being behind a wave of hacker attacks on the websites and social media of state institutions and political parties in Southeast Europe. 

While all countries in the region are now EU members or aspiring members, and several have joined Nato, Russia still seeks to maintain its influence in Southeast Europe. Since the invasion of Ukraine in February, there have been fears that Russia would use its remaining influence to destabilise the region. 

Montenegro’s National Security Agency (ANB) said on August 26 that several Russian agencies were behind a cyberattack on key IT systems of state institutions earlier in August. Outgoing Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said that Montenegro was at the peak of a hybrid war. 

The following day, Bulgaria’s former ruling Gerb party said it was attacked by Russian hackers who aimed at publications on three specific topics on its social media pages.

The two claims follow an attack on Albanian government servers that brought down most of the recently-launched e-Albania services in July. 

Hybrid war in Montenegro 

In Montenegro, the ANB said that such an attack has not been seen anywhere else in the world so far. According to ANB, the cyber attack is yet to reach its peak and all the country’s key infrastructure, including the electric power system or water supply, could be targeted.

“This is a very serious thing and this is a very serious attack. We are monitoring the situation, the Agency for National Security, the police directorate and the Ministry of Defence are included. In my assessment, this is a politically motivated attack,” Abazovic said as quoted by RTCG.

Montenegro, an EU candidate country, is supporting all the EU’s sanctions against Russia imposed due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Abazovic added that international partners have been helping the local institutions to deal with the situation since the first attacks earlier in August.

The style of attack was carried out under methodology that was specific for Russian agencies, the ANB noted.

The attacks began a week ago, then since August 25, Montenegro was hit by a new series of cyberattacks, the government in Podgorica said earlier on August 26.

As of August 28, the government’s website was again inaccessible. However, Podgorica says that although certain services have been temporarily shut down for security reasons, the security of citizens and companies is not threatened.

Montenegro has informed its international allies of the details of the attacks, which are similar to earlier ones carried out in 2015 and 2016. At the time, Russian agencies were accused of attacking the IT system of the government in Podgorica ahead of Montenegro's accession to Nato.

Meanwhile, IT expert Dejan Abazovic suggested that the a financial motive for the attacks, pointing out that they were DDOS and Ransomware attacks. He added that the second goal of the attacks was to disable the internet communications between state institutions, as well as their communication with companies and citizens.

Gerb’s social media attacked 

On August 27, Bulgaria’s former ruling Gerb party also said it was targeted by Russian hackers, the day after Gerb’s leader Boyko Borissov advised the caretaker government to find a way to resume imports of Russian natural gas. 

Gazprom cut off supplies in April when the then government led by Kiril Petkov refused to make payment in rubles. However, ministers from the new caretaker government said they are opening talks with the Russian company on resuming supplies to ensure sufficient gas for the winter and avoid tough financial penalties. 

At the same time, Borissov claims he supports the diversification of sources of natural gas.

“Last night, our communications networks in the social networks were hit by hacker attack. More specifically, three publications for gas and the scams made with it. There was a clip and a graphic part, in which the scheme with intermediaries [selling natural gas] was explained. And the third was a distributed fake news that Borissov has said that Gazprom must return to Bulgaria in 2023,” Georg Georgiev of Gerb said at press conference live broadcasted by Dnevnik news outlet on August 27. 

Gerb’s cybersecurity experts claim that since the publication of these three stories on Facebook mass attacks with identical comments and made by suspicious profiles have begun. Almost all of them were Russian profiles.

e-Albania shut down

Earlier, Albania was targeted by a massive cyberattack that has caused the shutdown of online government services. 

This immediately led to speculation that Russia was behind the attack. A Nato member, Albania is a vocal supporter of Ukraine and part of the Western sanctions on Russia. 

Albania’s National Agency for Information Society (AKSHI) announced on July 17 that Albania was facing a sophisticated cyberattack from outside the country.

The government confirmed on the morning of July 18 that the country is facing a massive cybernetic attack.

“This criminal cyber-attack was synchronised … from outside Albania,” said the statement. 

The Albanian government took most public services including tax payment online via the e-Albania portal as of May 1 while in-person service windows in government offices and other institutions were shut down. 

The move is intended to make it more convenient for citizens to access services and reduce corruption but at the time concerns were voiced about how elderly people and those without access to the internet would manage. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Corruption probe launched into Albania’s ex-president Meta

Romanians least likely in the EU to read news online

Albania has Europe's oldest car fleet

News

Slovakia faces minority cabinet as SaS party set to resign

SaS will leave the three-party coalition on Wednesday, depriving the cabinet led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger of its majority.

Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares

Royal Mail's largest shareholder looks set to increase its shareholding above 25%, triggering enquiry under new National Security and Investment Act.

Turkish finance minister says it's ‘meaningless’ to worry over US warning on business with sanctioned Russia

Turkey has made gains in areas including trade, tourism and real estate and has doubled imports of Russian oil since declining to join sanctions response to Ukraine invasion.

Belarus in no rush to find a new paying agent for its Eurobonds

On August 23, Belarus’ First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov told state Belarusian media that the government did not consider it an urgent matter to look for a new paying agent for Belarus’ Eurobonds.

Serbia cancels EuroPride parade under pressure from religious right

President Aleksandar Vucic says Belgrade was under heavy pressure from right-wing groups and representatives of the Serbian Orthodox Church to cancel Europe's biggest Pride event.

Slovakia faces minority cabinet as SaS party set to resign
6 hours ago
Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares
8 hours ago
Turkish finance minister says it's ‘meaningless’ to worry over US warning on business with sanctioned Russia
15 hours ago
Belarus in no rush to find a new paying agent for its Eurobonds
23 hours ago
Serbia cancels EuroPride parade under pressure from religious right
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    8 days ago
  2. Kazakhstan poised for rare earth boom
    6 days ago
  3. Zuzana Caputova sworn in as Slovakia's first female president
    3 years ago
  4. Lukashenko wants to ”punish” Lithuania
    6 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    21 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    17 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    21 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    20 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    11 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss