Rural parts of Bulgaria and Croatia suffer Europe’s deepest long-term population loss

Data compiled by Eurostat shows a steep long-term population decline in parts of Bulgaria and Croatia. / Eurostat
By bne IntelliNews January 22, 2023

Three mainly rural regions of Croatia and Bulgaria suffered the deepest population decline across the European Union between 2015 and 2020, a compilation of data from the EU’s statistics office Eurostat shows. 

This comes in the context of the long-term decline in populations across almost all of emerging Europe, caused by a combination of low birth rates and outward migration. 

The rural regions with the highest rates of depopulation were the Croatian regions of Vukovarsko-srijemska supanija (-2.5% per year) and Pozesko-slavonska supanija (-2.3%), and the Bulgarian region of Vidin (also -2.3%), the report said. 

Mainly rural regions accounted for 45% of the EU’s area in 2021, but were home to only 21% of the bloc’s population. 

Across the EU, the population of predominantly rural regions dropped by an average of 0.1% per year, while that of predominantly urban regions rose by 0.4% per year. In intermediate regions, the population remained flat. 

The majority of predominantly rural regions in the EU, 155 in total, experienced a decline in population in the period 2015-2020, while the population grew by at least 0.3% per year in 108 other predominantly rural regions. 

The demographic mix also changed in rural areas, where the number of people aged 65 or older grew by 1.8% each year higher than the 1.6% recorded in predominantly urban and in intermediate regions. 

At the same time, the number of working-age people (20-64 years) in predominantly rural regions dropped by an average of 0.6% each year. 

There was also a decline in the number of people aged 20 or under, by 0.7% a year. 

In urban areas, the number of working age and young people increased by 0.1% and 0.3% a year respectively. 

According to Eurostat, the figures suggest “that these people left predominantly rural regions to continue their education or in search for work.”

Data

Polish PPI inflation eases to 20.4% y/y in December

The index eased growth for a fourth consecutive time in December, confirming expectations for inflation to decline.

NPLs soaring in Ukraine

The share of non-performing loans in Ukraine reached 37% in December 2022, their highest level since the nationalisation of Privatbank in 2016.

High cost of inputs inflates Romanian construction sector’s performance

Romania's construction works index shows outstanding growth of 16% y/y in January-September and 29% versus the same period of pre-COVID year 2019.

Turkey holds policy rate constant at 9%

Rate-setters are, however, sidelined. Erdogan administration conducts monetary policy via macroprudential measures and non-capital controls.

Polish core inflation eases growth rate, adding just 0.1pp to 11.5% y/y in December

Easing inflation all but ends the National Bank of Poland’s tightening of monetary policy, which the NBP officially claims has only been put on hold.

