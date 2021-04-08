Ruble falls heavily on fears of war with Ukraine

Ruble falls heavily on fears of war with Ukraine
The ruble has fallen from trading at around RUB73 to the dollar earlier this year to dropping past RUB78 in trading as geopolitical tensions weigh on the exchange rate
By bne IntelliNews April 8, 2021

The Russian ruble lost 2% on April 7, falling to a five-month low of RUB77.7 vs the dollar as the market was unnerved by the biggest military build-up so far of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border.  

The ruble has been volatile this year as it has been buffeted by geopolitical uncertainties. Analysts say its fundamental fair value is around RUB68 to the dollar and after falling to a low of RUB80 last year, hit by the double whammy of the coronacrisis and an oil price shock, it has made a recovery to a high of RUB73 this year as economies around the world come out of the crisis. Economists were widely forecasting a recovery to RUB72-73 by the end of this year as Russia’s economy bounces back, but the exchange rate fell briefly below RUB78 to the dollar in nervous trading on April 7.  

The Kremlin tried to reassure markets, saying that the volatility “doesn't affect Russia’s economic stability”, but failed to calm fears.  

However, the currency has been set back again by the inflamed tensions. While, as bne IntelliNews columnist Mark Galeotti wrote in an op-ed this week, the majority of veteran Russia’s watchers believe Russia will not invade Ukraine, Russia’s track record includes the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the military support given to the separatist fighters in Donbas, as bne IntelliNews columnist Robert Homans points out this week in another comment, which is enough to make currency traders very nervous.  

The domestic bond market has also been hit by mounting fears as foreign investors sell off the Russian Ministry of Finance ruble-denominated OFZ treasury bills. Recent rumours that the White House was intending to impose harsh sanctions and ban US investors from holding the OFZ led to such heavy selling that the Ministry of Finance cancelled the auction on March 26. The auction was back on the following week, but three quarters of the bonds placed were bought by Russian state-owned banks.  

The Russian equity market has also sold off, with the leading RTS index climbing to a high of just over 1,500 earlier this year before falling again in the last few weeks to close at 1,429 on April 7. The year-to-date return from the dollar-denominated RTS has fallen from a high of around 7% to just 2.1% as of the close of trading yesterday.  

While a spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry also said that Russia’s military build-up is signalling to the US and its Western allies, both Washington and Brussels have responded harshly to Russian aggression.  

Western governments have warned Russia against intimidating Ukraine and US President Joe Biden promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Kyiv has the US' full support in their first phone at the end of last week.  

Zelenskiy has poured some oil on the fire on April 6 by calling on NATO to accelerate Ukraine’s accession to the military organisation. NATO has not offered Ukraine membership and its accession is a red line for Moscow. As the prospects for Ukraine joining NATO are slim, Zelenskiy’s comments were probably largely aimed at the domestic audience, where his popularity has been falling recently.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkmenistan: End of the road for the roaring growth myth?

Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes

Coronavirus explosions in Turkey and Iran intensify

News

Turkmenistan: End of the road for the roaring growth myth?

The scale of the current crisis may be making IFIs rethink their longstanding policy of uncritically relaying Turkmen government data.

Czech premier fires third health minister since beginning of pandemic

Andrej Babis sacrifices another scapegoat as his government struggles to handle one of the worst COVID-19 epidemics in Europe and his poll ratings continue to slide.

Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights

Strike grounded flights at Albania’s only operational international airport as air traffic controllers protested against layoffs and pay cuts.

Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes

His Yildiz Holding has since 2018 restructured its debts several times. In food, its businesses include Godiva Chocolatier, Pladis Global and SOK.

Bulgarian PM Borissov offers Slavi Trifonov support to form government

Showman-turned-politican Trifonov, whose party is the second largest in the new parliament, has so far given no hint as to his plans after Sunday’s election.

Turkmenistan: End of the road for the roaring growth myth?
5 hours ago
Czech premier fires third health minister since beginning of pandemic
10 hours ago
Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
16 hours ago
Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes
17 hours ago
Bulgarian PM Borissov offers Slavi Trifonov support to form government
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. China’s water use threatens Kazakhstan’s other big lake
    7 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Talk of renewed war in Ukraine likely Russian coercive diplomacy, but worrying for all that
    1 day ago
  3. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    16 hours ago
  4. IKEA’s New Europe Empire
    5 days ago
  5. Coronavirus re-erupts in Turkey
    7 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    10 days ago
  3. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    1 month ago
  4. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    21 days ago
  5. Iran ‘quietly’ resumes oil trade with China, India
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss