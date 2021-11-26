Rostec releases anti-spying and hacker protected smartphone

Rostec releases anti-spying and hacker protected smartphone
The AYYA T1 smartphone developed in Russia can mechanically turn off the mic and camera to prevent spying.
By East West Digital News in Moscow November 26, 2021

A smartphone with the function of mechanically disabling the camera and microphone running on a Russian operating system will be supplied to security forces and the state sector. A version of the device with Android 11 is already available in Russian stores for just $265, reported East-West Digital News (EWDN), citing Russia Beyond.

The main feature of the AYYA T1 smartphone is the mechanical shutdown of the camera and microphone. It was developed by the Russian company Smartecosystem, a subsidiary of state corporation Rostec. 

“There is a special switch on the side of the smartphone. When we press it, the camera and the microphone are turned off, so no one can spy or overhear you. You can talk about anything and search engines and social networks won’t give out contextual advertising based on what you’ve said. It is also a protection against hackers who want to break in and listen to the conversation,” said Smartecosystems GM Vladislav Ivanov.

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.

