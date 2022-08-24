Romanians least likely in the EU to read news online

Romanians least likely in the EU to read news online
/ Eurostat
By bne IntelliNews August 24, 2022

Romania has the lowest percentages of internet users reading news online (59%) among EU member countries in 2021, Eurostat reported on August 24.

Romania is followed by Germany (62%), France (63%), Italy (64%) and Belgium (67%).

The survey showed that in 2021, 72% of EU internet users aged 16-74 read online news sites, newspapers or news magazines.

Among EU countries, the highest percentages of internet users reading news online were registered in Finland (93%), Lithuania and Czechia (both 92%).

Croatia also recorded one of the highest percentages of 90%. The percentage of internet users reading news online in Slovenia was 77% and in Bulgaria 72%, Eurostat data showed.

Among Western Balkans countries, Montenegro is the leader with an online readership of 80%, followed by Serbia 77%, North Macedonia (72%) and Albania at the bottom (58%).

Kosovo and Bosnia & Herzegovina were not included in the Eurostat survey.

