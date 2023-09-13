Romanian startup Druid raises $30mn in series B round

Romanian startup Druid, a major player in conversational artificial intelligence (AI) technology, has announced the raising of a $30mn series B funding round led by TQ Ventures.

The funding will be used to continue accelerating Druid's international expansion, particularly in the US market, which already accounts for 60% of Druid's current revenues.

Alongside TQ Ventures, new investors Smedvig Capital, Endeavor and Verve Ventures, and existing investors GapMinder, Hoxton Ventures and Karma Ventures also participated in the funding round.

The first closing of the round, worth $24mn — later updated to $30mn — was in August, according to the company.

Druid also launched a funding campaign on the SeedBlink platform as well, where $1mn worth of shares are available.

“Druid has raised a Series B funding round of $24mn at a pre-money valuation of $71mn," the documents attached to the funding campaign stated.