Romanian industrial prices increase by 3.1% m/m in June

Romanian industrial prices increase by 3.1% m/m in June
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest August 3, 2022

Romanian average industrial prices increased by over 3.1% m/m in June, driven up by the 8.0% m/m rise in energy prices, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

Although the energy prices remained in June just under the record reached in March, the overall industrial price index reached a new maximum – and it is still expected to advance, at least as a result of the energy prices passing through into investment or consumer goods.

On an annual basis, the energy prices surged by 139.6% y/y, while the prices of durable and non-durable consumer goods rose by 18% y/y and 16% y/y respectively. The prices of capital goods rose by only 10% y/y.

Overall, industrial prices increased by 48% y/y as of June, remaining close to the 50% y/y level for the fourth month in a row.

Consumer price inflation hit 15% in June and is expected to remain in the double-digit area at least by mid-2023. 

Compared to the first month of 2020, before the pandemics, energy prices surged by 152% (2.5 times) while the prices of durable/non-durable consumer goods rose by only 26% and 23% respectively.

This best illustrates the tensions accumulated along the production chain, tensions likely to partially translate into higher (consumer or investment) end-user prices. To some extent, however, the industry will have to accept higher relative energy prices and share the burden with the end-users.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Zero-carbon housing a key battleground for climate change

bneGREEN: Europe must double wind and solar deployment

Drought damage to European grain harvest piles on top of Ukraine war impact

Data

Russia’s services PMI expands at the fastest pace in a year as confidence and growth return

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index grew at its fastest pace in more than a year to post 54.7 in July, up from 51.7 in June.

Ukraine becomes the poorest country in Europe again

Wages in Ukraine have been rising faster than those in Russia in recent years, but the devaluation of the hryvnia means that they have tumbled by more than a quarter in the last month and made Ukraine the poorest country in Europe again.

EU gas imports from Russia in charts

The Bruegel think-tank has published a set of interactive charts that show very clearly how Russian gas imports to Europe this year are well below the historical average.

Russia’s CBR predicts 7% contraction of the economy in 3Q22

Russia’s Central Bank for the first time gave a forecast of a fall in Russian GDP in the third quarter – according to the regulator, the economy may fall by 7%, and inflation will continue to slow down.

Polish factories in downward spiral, July PMI shows

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index dropped 2.3 points to 42.1 in July amid sharp falls in output and new orders.

Russia’s services PMI expands at the fastest pace in a year as confidence and growth return
12 hours ago
Ukraine becomes the poorest country in Europe again
18 hours ago
EU gas imports from Russia in charts
1 day ago
Russia’s CBR predicts 7% contraction of the economy in 3Q22
1 day ago
Polish factories in downward spiral, July PMI shows
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    6 days ago
  2. HESS: Putin doesn’t fit with China’s plans for an alternative global financial order
    7 days ago
  3. Off-the-scale wildfire devastates Czech Republic’s Bohemian Switzerland National Park
    6 days ago
  4. Russia’s Chubais in hospital on life support in suspected poisoning case
    2 days ago
  5. IMF admits Russia’s coping with sanctions
    7 days ago
  1. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    10 days ago
  2. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    22 days ago
  3. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    6 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine is running out of money and Naftogaz is close to a bond default
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss