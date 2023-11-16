Romania sets up investment and development bank

By bne IntelliNews November 16, 2023

Romania’s government on November 16 approved the founding documents for the Investment and Development Bank (IDB) with a capital of RON3bn (€600mn), an institution meant to “funnel the money received from IFIs into strategic investment projects” according to Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Setting up such a bank is envisaged under the Resilience Facility and was endorsed by government decree in October 2022. The bank should be operational by the end of 2024, under the envisaged calendar.

The need for such a bank was established by an ex-ante study on the potential dysfunctionalities of the Romanian financial system. The study, as well as a feasibility study for the state-owned investment and development bank, was carried out by PwC in 2018-2019.

Among the objectives of the IDB are facilitating small and medium-sized enterprises’ access to financing, financing viable infrastructure projects (including by attracting private investors) and facilitating the use of European funds with a multiplier effect. The IDB will also provide technical assistance.

