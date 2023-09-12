Romania sells €3bn Eurobonds to cover growing financing needs

Romania sells €3bn Eurobonds to cover growing financing needs
Romania's funding needs have been pushed up significantly by insufficient tax collection.
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest September 12, 2023

Romania raised €3bn (1% of GDP)  on September 11 with two Eurobonds, amid high interest expressed by investors who placed €9bn of orders, in an attempt to cover part of the gap between the country’s actual financing needs and the initial plans –  which might range between 1.1% and 2.4% of GDP.  

The €3bn was the remainder of Romania’s planned external financing after it raised two-thirds of the full-year target — €5.6bn of €8.5bn — from the foreign market in January.

In the meantime, the target was pushed up significantly by insufficient tax collection. The government initially targeted a 4.4%-of-GDP deficit (consistent with the initial financing needs), but informally shifted the target to 5.5%-of-GDP during the summer and failure to implement any fiscal amendments by the end of the year would result in a 6.8%-of-GDP gap, according to the executive’s calculations. 

The maturities of the two Eurobonds are five and ten years.

The fixed coupons, subject to minor adjustments, were 255bp and 340bp above mid-swap, resulting in 5.5% (five-year maturity)  and 6.57% (ten-year maturity).

For comparison, Romania issued Eurobonds with the same maturities at the end of January 2023, when the spreads over the mid-swap were 195bp, respectively 340bp. 

The bonds were arranged by Citi, Erste Group, HSBC, JP Morgan and Societe Generale.

The Eurobonds were launched just after Fitch expressed rather optimistic expectations vis-a-vis Romania’s capacity to conduct the fiscal consolidation – but before the announcement of the concrete, promised fiscal amendments.

Fitch said Romania would be able to keep the public deficit at 5.5% of GDP – but this is still uncertain as the government may enforce corrective measures only from January. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland gives EU “ultimatum” on Ukrainian grain imports

Romania’s public debt eases in June to 48.4% of GDP

Romanian startup Druid raises $30mn in series B round

News

Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps

Iranian production hits 3mn bpd in August, rising by 143,000 bpd compared to July.

European Commission president calls to ‘complete' the EU through enlargement

Ursula von der Leyen says “history is calling” to expand the EU, but reforms are needed.

EU’s crisis funds depleted by climate-related chaos

With a 400% increase in requests for emergency aid over the past two years, Commissioner for Crisis Management Lenarcic argued the EU's disaster response budget is insufficient.

Poland gives EU “ultimatum” on Ukrainian grain imports

Kyiv has said that it will take legal action against those EU member states that impose national bans against EU-wide trade rules.

Sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake, says Putin

"It is not right to do anything in foreign policy that harms the interests of other peoples," says Russian dictator who has fought a vicious war against Ukraine that is already being investigated for war crimes.

Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
14 hours ago
European Commission president calls to ‘complete' the EU through enlargement
16 hours ago
EU’s crisis funds depleted by climate-related chaos
17 hours ago
Poland gives EU “ultimatum” on Ukrainian grain imports
19 hours ago
Sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake, says Putin
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    1 day ago
  2. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    3 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    7 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    24 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    16 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss