Romania’s top 50 brands lose 3.7% of their value

Romania’s top 50 brands lose 3.7% of their value
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest March 26, 2021

The total value of the 50 top Romanian brands decreased by 3.7% y/y in 2021, to €5.6bn, amid global uncertainty caused by the pandemic, but it remains 50% above the level of 2017, according to the annual Brand Finance Romania 50 ranking.

Compared to the first edition, in 2017, 45 brands are still present in the top 50. Two of the missing ones — Bancpost and AKTA — have been taken over by competitors in the meantime.

Two brands stand out this year for their performances: Catena pharmacy chain entered the top 10, and Farmacia Tei, another pharmacy, boasted the fastest rise.

“At the moment, the riskier market situation is translated into more prudent discount rates in almost all sectors, which is reflected in the brand evaluations. All brands are still going through a turbulent period, but it is becoming increasingly clear that a stronger brand will be less shaken by the storm,” commented Mihai Bogdan, managing director, Brand Finance Romania.

Dacia car brand maintains its leading position in the ranking of brands for the fifth year in a row, even after a significant decrease in value, by 18% compared to last year, to €1.1bn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romanian software robot developer UiPath announces NYSE IPO

Impact of global chip shortage on carmakers spreading across Eastern Europe, Turkey and Central Asia

Plans for higher water taxes threaten to push down Hidroelectrica valuation ahead of IPO

Data

Russians' real disposable incomes fell to an eight-year low in 2020, but the outlook for 2021 is brighter

Russians' real disposable incomes have fallen to an eight-year low as a result of the coronacrisis, falling 3.5% in 2020, according to Rosstat, but the outlook for 2021 is brighter.

Watcom shopping index remains stable, but still down by a quarter on last year

The Watcom Shopping index remained stable in March but remains down by a quarter on the same month a year earlier.

Turkey’s Isbank sells NPL portfolio prior to central bank governor turmoil

Markets will watch to see if peers follow despite economic turbulence.

Ukraine’s industrial production fell by 4.6% in February 2021

Ukraine’s industrial production fell by 4.6% in February 2021 compared to the pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) February a year earlier.

Ukraine retail sales accelerate to 5.6% growth in February

Ukraine’s retail turnover accelerated in February to 5.6% y/y as the economic recovery slowly gathers momentum, the state statistics agency reported on March 23.

Russians' real disposable incomes fell to an eight-year low in 2020, but the outlook for 2021 is brighter
16 hours ago
Watcom shopping index remains stable, but still down by a quarter on last year
16 hours ago
Turkey’s Isbank sells NPL portfolio prior to central bank governor turmoil
4 days ago
Ukraine’s industrial production fell by 4.6% in February 2021
5 days ago
Ukraine retail sales accelerate to 5.6% growth in February
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. TURKEY INSIGHT: Frantic defence of lira’s 8.00 line as foreign investors scramble to offload all Turkish papers
    6 days ago
  2. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  3. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko names possible successors
    7 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    2 days ago
  5. ISTANBUL BLOG: When will the lira dam break?
    5 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    25 days ago
  3. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    21 days ago
  4. Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine
    24 days ago
  5. BALKAN BLOG: Census sparks a political storm in North Macedonia
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss