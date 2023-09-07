Romania’s retail sales stagnate for fourth month in July

Romania’s retail sales stagnate for fourth month in July
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 7, 2023

The retail sales volume index in Romania increased by only 0.7% y/y in July, the statistics office INS announced. In seasonally-adjusted terms, it contracted by 0.2% m/m for the second month in a row (-1.9% m/m in June), showing visible signs of fatigue for the fourth month in a row after at least a decade of sustained growth.

Private consumption, pinpointed by retail sales, constituted one of the main drivers for Romania’s overall long-term economic growth. It is expected to slow down to +3.0% y/y in 2023 (+5.5% y/y in 2022) and slightly pick up while remaining below 5% y/y in the coming years.

The private consumption slowdown is visible in the first seven months of the year when the retail sales index increased by only 2.7% y/y compared to +4.4% y/y in 2022.

The structure of the retail sales dynamics is slightly puzzling but consistent with the wide income discrepancies in Romania.

While the non-food retail sales keep growing, with no fatigue seen over the past four months and a robust +5.3% y/y growth in July, food sales contracted by 0.6% y/y in July.

The seasonally-adjusted indices better illustrate the diverging trends of non-food (a benchmark for consumer confidence) and food sales (dragged down by low-income households).

Data

Czech inflation slows to 8.5% in August

August y-o-y inflation is 0.3 percentage points down on July, when inflation eased to 8.8% from 9.7% in June.

Disinflationary trends continue in Hungary in August

Headline data slowed to 16.4% y/y from 17.6% in July, while core inflation eased to 15.2% in August from 17.5% in July.

Unemployment in Czechia inched up in August to 3.6%

Jobless numbers rise 0.1 percentage points on July and by 0.2pp year-on-year.

Slovenia reports negative natural population increase in July

Slovenia has a low birth rate, but its population has been boosted by immigration, even while the natural increase is negative.

Consumer prices resume growth in Kosovo after temporary slowdown

1% decrease accumulated in February to May has now been reversed after increases in July and August.

