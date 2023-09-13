Romania’s public debt eases in June to 48.4% of GDP

Romania’s public debt eases in June to 48.4% of GDP
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 13, 2023

Romania’s public debt (chart) decreased by RON6.25bn in June to RON724.bn (€146.0bn) at the end of the month, the Ministry of Finance announced. The debt-to-GDP ratio eased to 48.4% at the end of June from 48.8% at the end of May. 

By currency, the decrease was driven in June by the local currency-denominated debt (RON337bn or 47.5% of total public debt) that dropped by RON5.16bn, meaning that the bills and bonds maturing in June were not fully rolled over. The US dollar-denominated debt also decreased by the equivalent of RON1.33bn.

Compared to the end of 2022, Romania’s public debt increased by the equivalent of RON58.1bn (€11.7bn, or 3.9% of GDP) mainly due to sharp increases in January, February (when Eurobonds were issued) and May. The indebtedness increased, however, by only 1.1pp from 47.3% at the end of 2022 to 48.4% at the end of June – an advance that was moderated by the effects of the sharp nominal GDP advance; the 12-month rolling GDP advanced by 6.3% from December to June.

Looking further, Romania’s public financing needs have increased compared to the initial plans as the budget deficit heads towards 6.8% of GDP or 2.4% of GDP above the initial target. The government hopes to somehow keep the deficit at 5.5% of GDP which would moderate the unplanned financing needs, which remain significant. On the other hand, the nominal GDP keeps rising fast with positive effects on the indebtedness ratio.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance revises GDP growth up to 3% for 2023

Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance has revised its GDP growth forecast up to 3%, the ministry said on September 12.

Europeans support ongoing aid and weapons for Ukraine even if politicians waiver

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Economist that he saw signs of wavering amongst Ukraine’s Western partners in an interview on September 10, but the people of Europe still want to support Ukraine in its fight with Russia.

Prices stabilise in Moldova

Annual inflation dropped below 10% y/y for the first time since November 2021, to 9.7% y/y in August.

Czech inflation slows to 8.5% in August

August y-o-y inflation is 0.3 percentage points down on July, when inflation eased to 8.8% from 9.7% in June.

Disinflationary trends continue in Hungary in August

Headline data slowed to 16.4% y/y from 17.6% in July, while core inflation eased to 15.2% in August from 17.5% in July.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance revises GDP growth up to 3% for 2023
21 hours ago
Europeans support ongoing aid and weapons for Ukraine even if politicians waiver
1 day ago
Prices stabilise in Moldova
1 day ago
Czech inflation slows to 8.5% in August
2 days ago
Disinflationary trends continue in Hungary in August
2 days ago

