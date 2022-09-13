Romania's MedLife buys up health-tech company SanoPass

SanoPass founders Delia Iliasa and Andrei Vasile. / MedLife
By bne IntelliNews September 13, 2022

Major Romanian private medical services provider MedLife announced on September 12 it has acquired the majority stake in the SanoPass online appointment scheduling platform, one of the most active Romanian startups in the health-tech area, providing medical, wellness and fitness services on a subscription and individual basis.

The acquisition marks the continuation of MedLife's strategy to integrate and strengthen medical and wellness services, developing an integrated system of services for a healthy lifestyle through medical prevention, sports and nutrition.

SanoPass’ digital platform unifies and facilitates access to health and fitness, offering access to over 1,200 private clinics, both independent and large networks, and over 200 gyms and fitness centres in Romania and Moldova. Through this national network of partners, SanoPass provides medical and fitness services for 50,000 subscribers.

MedLife entered the wellness market by taking over Sweat Concept One gyms, a couple of days earlier.

The company acquired the majority stake in the Sweat Concept One company that operates the Sweat Concept gyms.

The transaction is among the most important acquisitions by the MedLife group in the first semester and marks the group's entry into the wellness services market.

Previously, the gym chain was owned by Radu Grosu, with 53% of the business and Marius Laurenţiu Matei (47%).

Sweat Concept One, which operates four gyms in Bucharest, ended 2021 with RON 2.54mn in revenues, more than three times higher than in 2020.

The company lost money for the third year in a row.

MedLife officials announced plans to accelerate the nationwide expansion of the Sweat Concept gym network.

