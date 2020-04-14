Romania's main opposition party threatens to block extension of state of emergency

By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest April 14, 2020

Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), which holds a blocking majority in parliament, has set several conditions if it is to agree to prolonging the state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by another month, as requested by President Klaus Iohannis.

Essentially, the PSD wants the government to come up with a more specific economic stimulus plan and prepare for the quick resumption of economic activity, including by mass testing for coronavirus.

Romania is one of the worst hit countries by the virus in Central and Southeast Europe. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) figures, there were 6,300 cases as of April 13, and 306 deaths. 

Under the state of emergency, the authorities have limited people’s movements, asking the population to stay at home with only a few exceptions, such as going to work when absolutely needed and shopping for basic goods. Schools have been closed and all public events banned.

The first 30 days expire on midnight on April 14, and Iohannis plans to sign the decree on extending the state of emergency in Romania by another month on April 14, political sources told Adevarul daily. Therefore, the new presidential decree will enter into force on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the parliament will meet to approve the president's decision, the sources said.

Ahead of the parliament session, the PSD has persuaded all the parliamentary parties except the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) sign an open letter inviting the government and the Liberals to open broad debates on the economic recovery plan. The Social Democrats have also drafted and endorsed in parliament alternatives to the government’s emergency decree on economic matters. The laws are currently being reviewed by the Constitutional Court but they are rather likely to get the green light and be sent to Iohannis for promulgation.

PSD president Marcel Ciolacu accused the government of taking insufficient measures to support the economic recovery after the epidemic ends.

“We ended with over 1.2 million Romanians who lost their jobs or are in technical unemployment, tens of thousands of closed companies and billions of euros lost,” Ciolacu stated.

PSD outlined five conditions to be met by the government if it wants the parliament to endorse the president’s request for another month of state of emergency.

Firstly, the government should demonstrate transparency in regard to decisions and public procurement. Secondly, the PSD asked for a strategy to test the population, in the short and medium-term, as a prerequisite to resuming economic activity. Thirdly, the government should take effective measures to protect the jobs and wealth of households. Fourthly, the government should take more steps to address the adverse conditions in agriculture. And finally, PSD asked for more clarity about the future from President Iohannis and the government.

 

