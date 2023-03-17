Romania's largest insurance firm Euroins loses licence

Romania's largest insurance firm Euroins loses licence
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest March 17, 2023

Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) found elements of insolvency at the country’s leading insurance firm Euroins, and decided to withdraw the insurer’s license and filed a bankruptcy request.

The decision comes roughly a year after Romania’s insurance market witnessed the bankruptcy of former leading insurer, City Insurance — an affair that left the buffer formed by local insurers for unexpected accidents almost empty. 

Euroins, part of Bulgarian group Eurohold with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) among its shareholders, called the move "a hostile takeover" and blamed the ASFxq for its failure to tackle the past three bankruptcy cases on the local insurance market, according to a response quoted by Profit.ro

Eurohold says it will appeal the bankruptcy procedure. It also accused the ASF of "not taking into consideration the position of the Bulgarian supervisory body”, which is "the main supervisory for EIG Re [Eurohold Insurance Group]”. 

The report drafted by the ASF on the activity of Euroins indicates mismanagement and possibly fraud, even if the ASF doesn't use this word specifically. The market supervisory body says, however, that revenues were overestimated and expenses underestimated; the reserve was insufficient compared to the calculation of future expenses based on national and European regulations. In fact, Euroins failed to follow its own reserve calculation requirements, it said. The deficit of reserves was calculated by the ASF at RON605mn (€120mn).

The ASF has specifically banned Euroins from transferring assets to parent group EIG Re in Bulgaria.

The Policyholders Guarantee Fund (FGA), which manages the insurance system’s buffer, should be designed as a temporary administrator of Euroins, in order to ensure the preservation of the patrimony, according to the ASF’s press release.

The FGA's mandate ends upon the appointment of the judicial liquidator.

Euroins has failed to meet the solvency ratios for several consecutive quarters since June 2022. The insurer needs RON2.19bn capital in order to meet the required solvency ratio, ASF announced, adding that expecting the shareholders to contribute the requirements under a resolution procedure “is not viable”. The ASF said it has monitored Euroins since 2020 and the fines applied over the period add up to RON16mn. The insurer has challenged the fines in court, but lost all the cases.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bulgaria’s finance minister denies state at risk of bankruptcy

Has Southeast Europe come of age as an investment destination?

EU court rules Bulgaria unlawfully allowed coal-fired Maritsa East 2 plant to pollute the air

News

The Black Sea grain export deal extended for the full 120 days

The Black Sea grain export deal was extended for the full 120 days at the last minute on March 18, according to Ankara and Kyiv.

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

Russian President Vladimir Putin faces arrest if he sets foot into any of the 123 member countries of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Reuters reported on March 17.

Poland to start handing over MiG-29 jets to Ukraine within days

The decision, together with a similar move made by Slovakia on March 17, marks a stepping up of military aid to Ukraine with a new grade of weaponry, the offering of which has so far remained controversial.

Taliban threaten water resources of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan

Kosh Tepa canal irrigation project could deplete Amu Darya border river flows.

Assad says ‘No’ to Erdogan encounter as word spreads diplomats' Moscow meeting on Syria won’t go ahead

Demands Turkish president entirely ends “illegal occupation” of Syrian lands prior to any face to face talks.

The Black Sea grain export deal extended for the full 120 days
5 hours ago
ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over illegal deportation of Ukrainian children
22 hours ago
Poland to start handing over MiG-29 jets to Ukraine within days
1 day ago
Taliban threaten water resources of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan
1 day ago
Assad says ‘No’ to Erdogan encounter as word spreads diplomats' Moscow meeting on Syria won’t go ahead
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    6 days ago
  2. Bosnian Serb leader to copy law on foreign agents that sparked mass protests in Georgia
    6 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The Quiet and the Noisy
    12 hours ago
  4. Truth over Turkey’s earthquake death toll yet to be told says lawmaker
    8 days ago
  5. US warns Orban on stance over Russian invasion
    5 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    13 days ago
  2. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago
  4. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    6 days ago
  5. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss