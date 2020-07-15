Romania’s industrial output enters recovery mode in May

Romania’s industrial output enters recovery mode in May
By bne IntelliNews July 15, 2020

Romania’s industrial production, seasonally and workday adjusted, rose by 15.1% in May compared to April, partly recovering after the deep 27.9% dive in April.

The recovery was stronger in the core manufacturing sector: +20.6% m/m in May, after the 32.3% m/m decline in the fourth month of 2020.

The recovery, likely to continue for a couple of quarters unless a new coronavirus (COVID-19) wave hits the country and/or its trade partners, is a short-term development as the industrial slowdown preceded the coronavirus crisis and was visible at least since mid-2019. In February, before the coronavirus outbreak, the industrial output in Romania was 2.4% lower y/y (-1.9% y/y in manufacturing).

Thus, the €100bn investments promised by the government under its 10-year plan address deeper problems faced by the country’s industry, and the coronavirus was only a trigger. The optimistic rhetoric of boosting infrastructure investments to facilitate investments in the manufacturing sector makes sense in theory, but it is hindered by the government’s weak capacity (financial, as well as bureaucratic) to actually implement such ambitious plans.

Eventually, economics will determine the volume of investments (foreign and local) in new or upgraded production capacities. The European Union's €750bn recovery plan out of which Romania expects €30bn in grants and loans, which is still being debated, is critical for the improvements in infrastructure.

Compared to February, the last month before the coronavirus crisis hit the economy, Romania's industrial activity in May was still 27.3% less intense (-30.6% in the manufacturing sector).

This comes as an improvement compared to April when the output was 36.8% lower compared to February in the whole industrial sector and 42.8% lower in the manufacturing sector, during the full lockdown. The state of emergency began on March 15 and ended on May 15 when the factories that suspended operations gradually resumed operations at low capacity.

In the automobile industry, the production in May was still less than half (-57.1%) compared to February, after the deep 81% decline (also against February) seen in April. Before the crisis, in February, automobile production was down 1.1% y/y.

There were industries that performed above average during the crisis and enjoy a robust outlook. The food industry, for instance, was less hit by the crisis and its output in May was 10.1% lower compared to February, roughly at the same level as in April. The food industry was on a volatile upward trend before the crisis (+3.4% y/y in February). But even in this sector, French group Lactalis closed two of its five dairies in Romania with a view to optimising its operations.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

$225mn funding values Romanian RPA unicorn UiPath at over $10bn

Romania’s trade gap narrows in May despite weak exports

COMMENT: The new Romanian leu 15 years on

Data

Kazakhstan hikes cargo transit in H1 despite pandemic

The volume of cargo travelling via Kazakhstan was up by 54% y/y in H1, as the country becomes an important transit zone under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Romania’s trade gap narrows in May despite weak exports

The foreign trade gap in Romania contracted by 15.6% y/y to €1.25bn in May, but the latest foreign trade numbers don’t bring much optimism.

Lithuanian PPI deflation eases to -11.4% y/y in June

June was the fifth consecutive month of PPI deflation after factory gate prices decreased 16.4% y/y in May.

Czech industrial production down by 25% y/y in May, up 13.8% m/m

May production revived after being dragged down by shutdowns at the Czech Republic's main car factories in April, but the overall increase was softer than expected.

Foreigners’ share at Borsa Istanbul falls below 50%

This is the first time since June 2004 that foreigners’ share in the stock exchange has dropped below the 50% mark.

Kazakhstan hikes cargo transit in H1 despite pandemic
1 day ago
Romania’s trade gap narrows in May despite weak exports
2 days ago
Lithuanian PPI deflation eases to -11.4% y/y in June
3 days ago
Czech industrial production down by 25% y/y in May, up 13.8% m/m
7 days ago
Foreigners’ share at Borsa Istanbul falls below 50%
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    8 days ago
  2. Bulgarian president’s advisors arrested after raid on presidency
    6 days ago
  3. Protests in Bulgaria escalate with police violence, clashes among rival groups
    4 days ago
  4. US intelligence memo admits there is “no evidence” of Russian payment of bounties to Afghans for killing US soldiers
    8 days ago
  5. Kosovo tightens measures following spike in coronavirus cases
    3 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    16 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    8 days ago
  3. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    1 month ago
  4. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    16 days ago
  5. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss