Romania’s foreign exchange reserves up 8.2% in December-January

The foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) increased by €2.6bn in January to €43.1bn (including €3.4bn SDRs), according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR). In December-January, the increase was €3.8bn or 8.2%.

The increase in January was driven by the transfers from the European Commission under the Resilience Facility (€1.94bn loans, with the finance ministry as the final beneficiary) and the $2.1bn net proceeds from the two Eurobonds issued during the month. In December, Romania also received €1.84bn from the European Commission under the Resilience Facility.

Overall, in January alone, including other transfers from the European Commission, the inflows to BNR’s vaults amounted to €5.15. Separately, the outflows measured only €2.52bn, still a significant amount given the €152mn external debt service.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes at the end of January. In line with the price of gold, its value amounted to €5.35bn.

On 31 January 2022, Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at €48.45bn.

During February 2022, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately €2.1bn. However, the government has already raised €2.5bn with two Eurobonds and $2.1bn with another two Eurobonds this year alone.