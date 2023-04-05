Romania’s corporate lending lags behind CEE average

Financial intermediation in Romania is the lowest among the 11 EU members in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), according to the 11CEE Corporate and Retail Lending Survey report published by eAnalytics.

The corporate loans to GDP ratio in Romania dropped by 4.6 percentage points (pp) over the past decade to 12.1% at the end of 2022, compared to the region’s 15.9% average.

Estonia (26.1%), Bulgaria (24.9%), Slovakia (21.2%) and Croatia (20.5%) all have ratios superior to 20%, while the largest economy in the region, Poland, features a financial intermediation ratio of 13.0%, not much higher than Romania’s.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on April 4 with representatives of the Romanian Association of Banks (ARB) and stressed that there is a need for financial and banking instruments capable of complementing European funds for those who want to invest.

"Romanian entrepreneurs, farmers, the food industry and the energy system need funding to be able to develop. To achieve this [enhanced competitiveness], we need financial and banking instruments capable of complementing European funds for those who want to invest,” Ciuca said.