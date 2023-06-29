Romania can’t avoid corrective measures as public deficit hits 2.3% of GDP in January-May

Romania can’t avoid corrective measures as public deficit hits 2.3% of GDP in January-May
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 29, 2023

Romania’s public deficit (chart) deepened by 77% y/y to RON36.9bn (€7.4bn) in January-May, forcing the government to take corrective measures if it wants to avoid a major fiscal slippage that wouldn’t bode well for the ongoing excessive deficit procedure or even for the country’s sovereign rating.

The government is targeting a 4.4%-of-GDP deficit this year, while the gap already reached the equivalent of 2.32% of GDP in the first five months of the year – 0.84 percentage points (pp) more compared to the same period last year.

Last year, the deficit nearly quadrupled from the end of May to the end of December, as expenditures are seasonally larger during the summer and in December.

This pattern will not necessarily be the same this year, but there are no visible grounds to conclude more favourable developments in the second part of this year. Risks are balanced, as the solidarity contribution payment is expected in June but the co-financing from the national budget for EU-funded projects should naturally accelerate.

However, unless corrective measures with a sizeable impact on the budget are enforced, the full-year deficit may exceed even the Fiscal Council’s 5.7%-of-GDP projection.

In the first five months of the year, budget revenues increased by 10.4% y/y to RON197.5bn but tax revenues advanced by only 7.8% y/y to RON99.7bn. Net VAT collections rose by 6.3% y/y – roughly half the average inflation, despite the positive advance of the retail volume. But the subdued economic activity dragged down overall VAT collection, the finance ministry explained. Income taxes rose by 24% y/y to RON17.6bn driven by a higher dividend tax rate (8% versus 5%). Disbursements from the EU budget surged by 33% y/y to RON16.1bn.

Budget expenditures increased by 17.3% y/y to RON234.5bn. The volume of (mostly energy) subsidies surged by 84% y/y to RON8.1bn. Co-financing of EU-funded projects generated 35% higher public expenditures of RON18.2bn in January-May. Public capital expenditures also rose by 29% y/y to RON10.5bn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Private equity investment in CEE falls 35% to €2.77bn

bneGREEN: Belgium's ABEE confirms plans for €1.4bn Li-ion battery plant in eastern Romania

Ukraine’s Nova Poshta launches operations in Romania

Data

Private equity investment in CEE falls 35% to €2.77bn

Total fundraising declines 11% from 2021 levels to €1.62bn, according to Invest Europe report.

The Wagner Group's global footprint

Wagner Group has not restricted its operations to Ukraine and Russia. Since its inception in 2014 it is known or suspected to have been militarily or politically active in numerous countries, centred to a great extent on Africa.

Moldova’s manufacturing output plunges

Contraction was a severe 27.6% y/y in the core manufacturing industries.

Polish retail sales slightly ease contraction in May

Retail sales fell 6.8% year-on-year at constant prices, easing their fall by 0.5pp.

Turkey undershoots market’s rate hike expectations as new economic team opts for ‘gradual’ normalisation

The hunt is on for FX to stabilise economy. Finance minister flies off to UAE. Central bank governor prioritises calls with Wall Street.

Private equity investment in CEE falls 35% to €2.77bn
1 day ago
The Wagner Group's global footprint
3 days ago
Moldova’s manufacturing output plunges
4 days ago
Polish retail sales slightly ease contraction in May
7 days ago
Turkey undershoots market’s rate hike expectations as new economic team opts for ‘gradual’ normalisation
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    8 days ago
  2. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    5 days ago
  3. Bulgaria’s pro-Russian president pivots towards Nato after Wagner rebellion in Russia
    5 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    10 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    14 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    8 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    1 month ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss