Renowned former petrochemicals CEO Konov sells stake in Sibur

Renowned former petrochemicals CEO Konov sells stake in Sibur
/ bne IntelliNews
By Theo Normanton in London November 9, 2022

Dmitry Konov, the former CEO of Russian petrochemicals major Sibur, has told Interfax that he no longer holds his 2.59% stake in the company. After a legendary 15-year tenure, Konov stepped down from his position as CEO in March 2022 following his inclusion on EU and UK sanctions lists.

The news that Konov has sold his stake in Sibur comes after he filed an appeal against European sanctions with the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

In his recent exchange with Interfax, which took place on the sidelines of the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi, Konov said that the European Council had dropped two out of the three criteria which it had used to justify his inclusion on the sanctions list.

Konov claims that he is no longer seen as someone "supporting persons responsible for decisions" on the Ukraine war, nor as someone providing "material assistance to the Russian government” responsible for the war.

However, the EC still considers Konov to be one of the "leading businessmen working in an industry generating significant revenues for the Russian government”.

Konov insists that he doesn’t fit the EU's definition of a "businessperson", because he is not the founder, owner, or majority shareholder of Sibur.

Instead, Konov is a career executive, who made a name for himself by pushing ESG standards and modern disclosure and management practices – a relatively rare move among Russian industrial companies. In 2021, Forbes named Sibur one of Russia’s 30 most eco-friendly companies.

Indeed, Konov’s time as CEO saw Sibur transition from a distressed post-Soviet asset with $2.5bn of debt to a modern manufacturer with a global reach. Sibur had a revenue of nearly $16bn in 2021, up from just $3bn in 2004 before Konov took the helm.

Last year, Konov was preparing Sibur for an IPO which could have seen it valued at upwards of $22bn.

The sanctions against Konov, which were implemented in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, included an asset freeze. The ECJ has not yet announced a verdict on Konov’s appeal against sanctions.

Konov is not the only Russian executive to argue that the sanctions against them are unfounded. Others, including Yandex founder and former CEO Arkady Volozh and Tigran Khudaverdyan, are also understood to be challenging their designations. They argue that there is no evidence to suggest that they are complicit with the system or support the war in Ukraine.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

benGREEN: REPowerEU rules still leave loopholes for gas investment

Slovenia to quit Energy Charter Treaty as it pursues green transition

Exim Bank US offers $3bn financing for Romanian nuclear reactors

News

Ukrainian flags flood Kherson as emotional residents celebrate liberation from Russian occupiers

Blue and yellow flags, banners and hats decorated the city of Kherson for the first time since March, as emotional residents greeted Ukrainian soldiers entering the newly liberated city.

US revokes Russia’s market economy status

The US has revoked its recognition of Russia as a market economy, the US Commerce Department said on November 10, which will see import duties on Russian goods across the board rise.

EU pledges €250mn as part of broader energy rescue scheme for Moldova

Chisinau estimates the energy crisis will cost Moldova around €1bn this year.

Political outsider set to become Slovenia’s first female president

Supporters of Slovenia’s three ruling parties have swung behind independent candidate — and Melania Trump’s lawyer — Natasa Pirc Musar.

Mota-Engil Africa-led consortium to invest $450mn in Angola's Lobito corridor concession

Ukrainian flags flood Kherson as emotional residents celebrate liberation from Russian occupiers
6 hours ago
US revokes Russia’s market economy status
22 hours ago
EU pledges €250mn as part of broader energy rescue scheme for Moldova
23 hours ago
Political outsider set to become Slovenia’s first female president
1 day ago
Mota-Engil Africa-led consortium to invest $450mn in Angola's Lobito corridor concession
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce aims to become Amazon of the Balkans
    4 days ago
  2. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    22 days ago
  3. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    6 months ago
  4. Russia’s VTB brings down the curtains in London on its “100+year history”
    2 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    10 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    1 month ago
  3. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    12 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago
  5. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss