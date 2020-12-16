Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia

Hiring in the Estonian IT sector has picked up steam again in the last few months after a quiet summer, Pipedrive, a Tallinn-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for sales and marketing teams of Estonian origin, said on December 16.

Pipedrive has also recruited 60 employees since September, 32 of whom have started working in Tallinn or Tartu, the company said.

The company's 10 offices currently have 65 active recruitment competitions to find technical staff as well as marketing, sales and personnel specialists, with 35 of those recruitment competitions in Estonia. In the new year, recruitment volumes will increase even more.

Pipedrive's Estonian offices currently employ a total of 417 people, 368 of them in Tallinn and 49 in Tartu. The company employs a total of 700 people.

Founded by Estonians Timo Rein, Urmas Purde, Ragnar Sass, Martin Henk and Martin Tajur in 2010, Pipedrive is a CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view. Today, Pipedrive's sales tools are used by more than 90,000 companies in more than 150 countries.

In mid-November, the company announced it had signed an agreement to receive a majority investment from Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. As a result of the transaction, Pipedrive became a unicorn, with its value growing to approximately $1.5bn.

Pipedrive has offices in Tallinn, Tartu, London, Lisbon, Prague, Riga, Dublin, New York and St. Petersburg, Florida.