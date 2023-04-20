Public works push up construction activity in Romania

Public works push up construction activity in Romania
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews April 20, 2023

The volume of construction works in Romania increased by 10.4% y/y in February, gaining momentum from the 7.0% y/y advance in the first month of the year, the statistics office INS announced. 

Government-backed public works (civil engineering) recovered from relatively modest levels seen last year while the residential segment was dragged down by the high interest rates and households’ more cautious sentiment after years of robust growth.

The combined annual growth rate for the first two months of the year was 9% y/y.

By type of project, civil engineering works was the main driver behind the growth as the volume of work involved in such projects surged by 25% y/y in February and by 15.8% y/y in January.

The volume of work dedicated to non-residential buildings posted more modest, but positive, growth rates of 2.5% y/y in February and 5.2% y/y in January.

As expected, residential buildings lagged behind with negative annual growth rates (-0.3% y/y in February and -2.5% y/y in January).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland approves PLN10bn in aid for farmers struggling with Ukrainian grain glut

Russian-linked companies secured €2.5bn in public tenders in the EU in past year

ING: World trade to see big shifts and weaker growth in 2023

Data

Inflation in Russia down to 3%

Inflation in Russia has currently decreased to 3%, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on April 24.

Polish industrial production goes deeper into recession mode in March

Poland’s industrial production deepened decline to 2.9% year on year in constant prices in March.

Polish PPI inflation eases dramatically to 10.1% y/y in March

The dramatic decrease in the PPI growth rate is unlikely to translate into a similarly-paced easing of headline inflation.

Moldovan industry begins new year at subdued level

High energy prices have closed down or reduced the activity in many factories across the country.

Russian-linked companies secured €2.5bn in public tenders in the EU in past year

Czech think-tank Datlab says authorities need to investigate beneficial ownership more thoroughly and co-ordinate better to track Russian-owned companies still winning public tenders since the invasion of Ukraine.

Inflation in Russia down to 3%
2 hours ago
Polish industrial production goes deeper into recession mode in March
3 hours ago
Polish PPI inflation eases dramatically to 10.1% y/y in March
3 hours ago
Moldovan industry begins new year at subdued level
13 hours ago
Russian-linked companies secured €2.5bn in public tenders in the EU in past year
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future
    7 days ago
  2. The EU is not ready for Ukraine
    3 days ago
  3. Fighting Russia from Chechnya to Ukraine – and back again
    4 days ago
  4. Iran frets as Israel opens embassy 11 miles from border in Turkmenistan
    4 days ago
  5. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  1. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    24 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    1 month ago
  3. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  4. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss