Public sector investments fuel construction industry’s growth in Romania

Public sector investments fuel construction industry’s growth in Romania
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 21, 2023

The volume of construction works in Romania (chart) increased by 15.8% y/y in July, the statistics office INS announced.

The annual growth rate remained above 15% y/y for the fourth consecutive month.

In July, the growth was fueled by civil engineering (infrastructure) works, which surged by 37.6% y/y in the month and maintained an annual growth rate of over 35% y/y for the fourth consecutive month.

The construction of non-residential constructions is also growing, by 7.7% y/y in July and 12% y/y in the rolling 12-month period ending July. But this sector’s growth is more volatile because it includes segments with different trends (office, retail and logistics).

As regards the residential buildings segment, it posted negative growth in July (-14.3% y/y) and in the rolling 12-month period (-3% y/y) but on a longer-term perspective it stagnated after record growth rates in 2020-2021.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING expects fiscal measures to dampen growth in Romania

Slovakia, Romania and Poland move to settle grain dispute with Ukraine

Planet’s health is in danger zone

Data

Azerbaijan surpassed Armenia in military spending

Oil wealth and faster economic growth has allowed Azerbaijan to spend much more heavily on the military than Armenia

Polish industrial production eases decline in August

Industrial production fell 2% year on year in constant prices in August after a revised fall of 2.3% y/y the preceding month.

ING expects fiscal measures to dampen growth in Romania

ING analysts say unpopular measures to contain the public deficit have potential to dampen growth in 2024 but shouldn't shake market confidence or EU funds inflows.

Turkey takes benchmark to 30% with 500bp rate hike

Erdogan’s new economic team keep pushing lines about capital flooding into country, but the evidence for that is not there.

Slovak unemployment edges up to 4% in August

Year-on-year, unemployment decreased by 0.53 percentage points.

Azerbaijan surpassed Armenia in military spending
1 day ago
Polish industrial production eases decline in August
1 day ago
ING expects fiscal measures to dampen growth in Romania
1 day ago
Turkey takes benchmark to 30% with 500bp rate hike
2 days ago
Slovak unemployment edges up to 4% in August
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    21 hours ago
  2. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    1 day ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. Unidentified air defence accident over northern Iranian city of Gorgan
    5 days ago
  5. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    18 hours ago
  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    11 days ago
  4. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    13 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss