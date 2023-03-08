Protestors against foreign agent laws clash with police in Tbilisi

There were violent demonstrations outside the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi on the evening of March 7 as lawmakers passed controversial foreign agents laws that critics say would undermine civic organisations and press freedom.
Police arrested at least four protesters and used water cannon and pepper spray to disperse the crowds outside the parliament building, some of whom threw molotov cocktails. The government said several policemen were hurt and police gear was damaged.
The adoption of the Georgian version of the law on foreign agents would be an unfavourable development for Georgia and its people, and will run counter to Tbilisi’s EU membership aspirations, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement.
"On Tuesday, the Georgian Parliament adopted the new law on 'transparency of foreign influence' in a first reading. This is a very bad development for Georgia and its people," the EU foreign policy chief said on March 8. "This law is incompatible with EU values and standards. It goes against Georgia’s stated objective of joining the European Union." He also urged to respect "the right of people to a peaceful protest."
Earlier this week lawmakers had brawled as they debated the bills.
The two versions of the legislation, supported by the ruling Georgian Dream party, would require any organisation that receives over 20% of its funding from overseas to register as foreign agents or face substantial fines. According to one version of the law, their leaders could face up to five years in prison. Critics have compared it to a similar Russian law that has had a chilling effect on civil society groups, NGOs and media organisations.
More than 60 media outlets and civil society groups declared last month that they would not comply with the legislation if it was passed. The group said on Monday that they believed the aim of the law was to silence critical voices.
"Media and public organisations cannot reflect corruption, injustice and poverty in the country," they said.
President Salome Zurabishvili has said she would veto the bills, but parliament can override her decision.
The European Union and the United States have also criticised the proposed laws. Critics have raised concerns about the laws' potential to harm Georgia's EU accession process. However, supporters argue that the changes are necessary to improve transparency.
Earlier, the Georgian Dream ruling party announced it will send the two foreign agent bills to the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission for review. The ruling party said that no matter what the Venice Commission decides, one of the bill’s versions will be passed.
Backtracking on democratisation
The ruling Georgian Dream party is backing a bill on "foreign agents" that has garnered controversy. The Power of the People faction, composed of deputies who departed from Georgian Dream and hold anti-Western views, submitted the bill to parliament in mid-February.
The pro-Western opposition alleges that this is a political game and that Georgian Dream is controlling Power of the People. Ivanishvili, Georgia's wealthiest person who made his fortune in Russia and is worth $4.8bn according to Forbes, founded the Georgian Dream. Although he served as the Prime Minister of Georgia from 2012 to 2013, he says he has since withdrawn from politics, although he is considered to still be pulling the strings.
The pro-Western opposition accuses Georgian Dream of trying to "sit on two chairs," but does not explicitly label Ivanishvili as a pro-Russian politician. Georgia did not participate in the sanctions against Russia after the war, causing Ukrainian authorities, who supported Georgia during its war with Russia in 2008, to blame Tbilisi for lack of aid.
Meanwhile, the EU conferred candidate member status upon Ukraine and Moldova in summer 2022, but pointedly did not mention Georgia, citing inadequate de-oligarchizing efforts as the reason.
The separation of Power of the People into a distinct faction and its introduction of a bill on foreign agents "as in Russia" was considered a "pre-election trick" to attract the pro-Russian electorate by opposition deputies. Georgia's next parliamentary elections will take place in 2024.
During a contentious debate, Power of the People presented two versions of the bill - one of its own creation (adopted in the first reading on March 7) and the other entirely copied from the American law on foreign agents FARA. Both require foreign agents to report on their funding, but the second version is more stringent, demanding that foreign agents label their products and appointing the prosecutor's office as the supervisory body.
The opposition's primary concern with both bills is that they may imperil Georgia's prospective EU membership, which 81% of the country's population supports. The Georgian constitution assigns responsibility for EU and NATO integration to the authorities. The EU has already criticised the bill as being inconsistent with the union's norms, and the US Embassy in Georgia dubbed the day of its adoption a "black day."
Georgian Dream promises not to pass the law without the opinion of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe, an EU advisory body.