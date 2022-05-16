Profits of Romanian gas, nuclear companies surge on high energy prices

Profits of Romanian gas, nuclear companies surge on high energy prices
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest May 16, 2022

Two state-controlled energy companies in Romania — Romgaz and Nuclearelectrica — boasted record profits in the first quarter of this year helped by the high natural gas and electricity prices.

Romgaz sold 17% less gas in Q1 this year compared to the same period of 2021 and its production decreased by 0.3% y/y, but the company, a producer and supplier of natural gas controlled by the Romanian state, reported record financial results in the first three months of the year amid unprecedented price increases in the energy market.

The strong results were in line with expectations. The net consolidated profit of Romgaz Group increased by 111% y/y to RON980mn (€196mn ) in the first quarter of the year, according to the financial results sent to investors.

The consolidated net profit per share was RON2.5, for a price of RON 43.25 per share on May 13.

The company's turnover amounted to RON3.93bln, 196% more compared to the first three months of 2021.

Nuclearelectrica, which operates Romania’s nuclear plant located at Cernavoda, announced that its net profit rose to RON819mn (€162mn) in Q1, 3.5 times more compared to the same period last year.

Total revenues rose by 165 y/y to RON1.86bn, largely due to higher electricity prices in the last year, as the nuclear power plant’s output was roughly flat.

The revenues were 26% higher than the target.

The gross electricity production of the two operational units of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant was 3.02 TWh in Q1 this year. 

The average price of the electricity sold under bilateral contracts (81% of the total, in Q1, 2022) rose by 127.5% y/y to RON563 (€115)per MWh while the average price of electricity sold on the spot market (19% of total) soared four times y/y to RON1,068 (over €200) per MWh, in the first quarter of this year.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Estonian firms move forward with LNG facility project without state support

Russia dismisses report it plans to cut gas flow to Finland

bneGREEN: Raising EU green targets will cost an extra €195bn

News

Critical TV director jailed in Georgia

Nika Gvaramia was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for causing damage to Rustavi-2 TV company while serving as director.

Russia launches homespun Google Play alternative

Russia has launched NashStore, its answer to Google Play. The platform was designed with the help of 700 Russian companies, and is intended to help circumvent sanctions. But it only offers a thousand apps at present, and has to be downloaded online.

Significant gains for Ukraine as troops reach the Russian border in Kharkiv region

Ukraine’s advance in the north-east is an impressive turnaround after Russian troops had attempted a siege on Kharkiv for two months.

In Nato expansion row Erdogan tells Sweden, Finland ‘Don’t bother sending delegations to Turkey’

Turkish president doubles down on opposing Nordic nations’ applications to join defence alliance.

UK sanctions Putin’s family and “girlfriend” former gymnast Kabaeva

The UK has added Russia’s President Vladimir Putin's ex-wife, cousins and alleged “girlfriend” Alina Kabaeva to the sanctions for Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, according to the announcement of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on May 13.

Critical TV director jailed in Georgia
2 hours ago
Russia launches homespun Google Play alternative
2 hours ago
Significant gains for Ukraine as troops reach the Russian border in Kharkiv region
3 hours ago
In Nato expansion row Erdogan tells Sweden, Finland ‘Don’t bother sending delegations to Turkey’
9 hours ago
UK sanctions Putin’s family and “girlfriend” former gymnast Kabaeva
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    7 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    8 days ago
  3. EBRD 2022: Board of governors walk out after Russians insist on speaking
    5 days ago
  4. What's behind Belarus' latest troops movements along the border with Ukraine?
    4 days ago
  5. EBRD expects 30% GDP contraction in Ukraine in 2022, lowers emerging Europe projections
    7 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    28 days ago
  2. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    20 days ago
  3. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    13 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    8 days ago
  5. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss