Pressure mounts on scandal-ridden Czech justice minister after meeting with alleged Kremlin lobbyist

Pressure mounts on scandal-ridden Czech justice minister after meeting with alleged Kremlin lobbyist
Blazek has long been the subject of controversy for his requests for information on probes into corruption at Brno city hall in which several of his party and law firm colleagues are under investigation. / bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera August 23, 2023

Scandal-hit Czech Minister of Justice Pavel Blazek faces more pressure to quit after he spent an evening at a Prague restaurant with Martin Nejedly, a former aide of populist ex-president Milos Zeman who is being investigated by the police.

Blazek was documented by investigative reporters from online news outlet Seznam Zpravy (SZ) to have spent five hours at a table with Nejedly at a Greek restaurant on August 16.

“You won’t believe it, but I live just around a corner,” Blazek answered to SZ reporters’ questions about the nature of his meeting. In a response which later went viral, Blazek said, “there was a great storm outside, I live just around a corner, and here we met. That’s it. … We still have things to discuss.”  

Blazek tweeted a day later that “it was impossible to leave the restaurant” due to an ongoing storm.

Nejedly is a former representative of Russian oil giant Lukoil, which is still involved in supplying the country with Russian crude, and while working for Zeman, Nejedly openly maintained access to high officials inside the Kremlin. Zeman used to defend Russian dictator Vladimir Putin until his invasion of Ukraine. Czech counterintelligence (BIS) referred to Nejedly as a security risk.    

Blazek‘s meeting took place at a time when police and secret service are investigating how Zeman's entourage managed the budget of the presidential office, as well as possible leaks of classified information to Nejedlý. 

The meeting was condemned by all coalition partners.  "Even if the sky were falling on my head, I would not sit down with a person like Mr Nejedlý," Interior Minister Vít Rakušan (STAN party) told Czech media.

Political commentator Jiri Pehe told bne IntelliNews that Blazek's unbelievable excuse for the five-hour meeting was "a spit in the face of the public".

"The public thinks they are just laughing at us," he said.

The justice minister has long been the subject of controversy for his requests for information on probes into corruption at Brno city hall  in which several of his party and law firm colleagues are under investigation.

More than half of Czechs think he is a threat to the judiciary, according to a poll published last month. Members of the coalition's smallest party, the Pirate party, have also called for him to resign.

Civic organisation Million Moments for Democracy is organising a rally against Blazek on Wednesday, August 23 at Prague’s Klarov, just a street away from the seat of the government.

“Prime Minister Fiala promised a change of political culture ahead of the elections [in 2021], and it is hard to imagine a better proof than firing the minister for his conflicts of interest and ties to questionable businessmen with contacts in Putin’s Russia,” read the leaflets calling for the rally.   

Million Moments for Democracy called the mass protests against former Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his 2019 appointment of Marie Benesova at the helm of the Ministry of Justice. Some analysts observed that the NGO is reluctant to be critical of Blazek’s own controversies out of fear that such criticism could play into Babis’ hands.   

Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Blazek’s close party ally and chairman of the neoliberal ODS, held a meeting with Blazek last week, communicating to him that “he does not consider this type of meeting as appropriate regardless that this has occurred incidentally”,  government spokesperson Vaclav Smolka explained to SZ in a written statement.

Fiala is from the Brno party branch and has long defended Blazek, who was an important party ally in securing support for Fiala’s party leadership bid when Fiala, a former university professor in political science, was less well known country-wide.    

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czech coalition drifts towards defeat

Czechia adds three more Russians to national sanctions list

Czech pubs struggle to get back on their feet after pandemic

News

#BREAKING: Wagner boss Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash outside of Moscow

Wagner PMC owner Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list for the private jet that crashed north of Moscow.

Triumph for India, PR disaster for Putin as Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon

The successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 probe is a PR disaster for Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia’s own moon probe, the Luna 24, crashed at the weekend.

Iran unveils upgraded generation of drones

Iran has unveiled a new generation of the so-called “Mohajer” drones in a ceremony attended by several officials.

Differences over what BRICS should do already visible on summit's first day

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were no-shows at the opening session of the BRICS summit in South Africa, but divisions over the members' basic positions were visible on the very first day.

BRICS summit aims to challenge Western hegemony

The BRICS nations are developing fast and feel that the emerging world is under-represented in the global architecture, which remains dominated by the developed world led by the US.

#BREAKING: Wagner boss Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash outside of Moscow
2 hours ago
Triumph for India, PR disaster for Putin as Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon
5 hours ago
Iran unveils upgraded generation of drones
8 hours ago
Differences over what BRICS should do already visible on summit's first day
23 hours ago
BRICS summit aims to challenge Western hegemony
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    3 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    16 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    21 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The limits of Russian mobilisation
    1 day ago
  5. Ukraine war fatigue is growing
    3 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    30 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    16 days ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    3 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    21 days ago
  5. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss