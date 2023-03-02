Polish manufacturers in less gloomy mode in February, PMI suggests

Polish manufacturers in less gloomy mode in February, PMI suggests
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw March 2, 2023

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) grew 1 point to 48.5 in February (chart), the highest reading since May 2022, the economic intelligence company S&P Global said on March 1.

The indicator remains below the 50-point mark separating contraction from growth, where it has stayed for 10 consecutive months now. Despite the relative improvement suggested by the PMI – which does not necessarily translate into real data – the outlook for Poland’s manufacturing sector remains bleak.

"It will be difficult to achieve a significant improvement in the economic situation in the industry, at least in the coming months. The fall in the German manufacturing PMI in February … high inflation in Poland and abroad, and the consolidation of the impact of high interest rates should keep demand at a low level,” Bank Millennium said in a comment. 

The upward movement in the PMI was principally reflective of weaker declines in both production and new orders, according to S&P Global. 

“That said, and despite the relative improvements, underlying market demand remained soft due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and still high inflation undermining sales,” the index’s compiler said.

Weak output and new orders affected companies’ purchasing activity and their employment plans. 

Purchasing activity was lowered markedly as firms continued to pursue destocking policies.

“Staffing reductions largely reflected the non-replacement of leavers, whilst buying was reduced in response to lower output requirements,” S&P Global said. 

Reduced buying activity amongst firms helped to further alleviate pressure on suppliers. The result was a marginal improvement in vendor delivery performance for the first time in over three years amid reports of a better balance between demand and supply capabilities. 

This partly explained a noticeable reduction in input price inflation, which came in at the lowest in over two years. Output prices also decreased, as reduced cost pressures and weaker market demand weighed on company pricing power.

The most recent actual data from Poland’s industrial sector disappointed, with an expansion of 2.6% y/y in January, 1.4pp below the consensus line. 

PPI inflation came in at 18.5% y/y in January, easing 2pp versus the annual reading from the preceding month. 

February industrial production and PPI data from GUS are due later this month.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland’s GDP growth adjusted to 0.4% y/y in Q4

Urals oil price is increasingly meaningless, allowing Russian-owned refineries in Europe to build up slush funds

How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?

Data

Kazakh manufacturing PMI signals improving conditions in February

Acceleration in pace of new order growth billed as key highlight from latest survey.

Russia’s Manufacturing PMI improves further in February

Russian manufacturing firms indicated a further improvement in operating conditions in February, with the rate of expansion being the fastest since early-2017, according to the latest PMI reports from S&P Global.

PMI shows how earthquake disaster undercut Turkey’s manufacturing sector

Supply chains and production lines hit.

Poland’s GDP growth adjusted to 0.4% y/y in Q4

Growth eased from an expansion of 4.5% y/y in the preceding three months.

Croatia's annual GDP growth slows to 4% in 4Q22

Croatia's economic growth started to slow in late 2022 after robust expansion earlier in the year.

Kazakh manufacturing PMI signals improving conditions in February
21 hours ago
Russia’s Manufacturing PMI improves further in February
1 day ago
PMI shows how earthquake disaster undercut Turkey’s manufacturing sector
1 day ago
Poland’s GDP growth adjusted to 0.4% y/y in Q4
2 days ago
Croatia's annual GDP growth slows to 4% in 4Q22
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    4 days ago
  2. Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon
    3 days ago
  3. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    2 days ago
  4. A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reach Moscow
    1 day ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss