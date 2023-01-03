Polish industry ends 2022 in less depressive mood, PMI shows

Polish industry ends 2022 in less depressive mood, PMI shows
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw January 3, 2023

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose 2.2 points to 45.6 in December (chart), remaining below the 50-point mark separating contraction from growth, where it has stayed for eight consecutive months now, the economic intelligence company S&P Global said on January 2.

Output and new orders drove the December fall, while employment and purchasing continued to be cut, S&P Global said in an analysis. “However, rates of decline were generally softer than those seen in November, and there was some positive news on the inflation front as costs rose to a noticeably weaker degree,” the index’s compiler added. 

Facing further downturns in demand and production, alongside generally uncertain and unpredictable market conditions, companies continued to optimise their resources, even making further reductions to both their purchasing activities and employment, S&P said.

There were some positives, however, S&P’s Economics Director Paul Smith said in a comment.

“Rates of contraction have generally eased, and whilst a long way to go still, the sector is slowly making its way back towards stability,” Smith said.

“Moreover, inflation rates are heading downwards, with costs rising at their slowest rate for 29 months, adding further to hopes that the worst of the downturn is behind us,” Smith added.

Real data from Poland’s industrial sector appears to be following PMI surveys to an extent. November output slowed 2pp to 4.6% y/y in November – still clearly above the consensus line of 2%.

According to PKO BP, Poland’s industrial sector may be approaching the rebound point while the still subdued activity supports the easing of inflation.

December industrial production data from GUS are due on January 23.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Emerging Europe backs nuclear power to solve energy needs

bneGREEN NEO: Petrochemical companies should step up the fight against plastic waste

January temperature records broken across Europe

Data

Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions

Russian opposition publication Mediazona released a map on social media that shows the highest mortality rates from the war in Ukraine are in Russia’s poorest regions.

January temperature records broken across Europe

Eight countries in Europe recorded all-time high temperature records for January on New Year’s Day this year. The following data draws from the visualization of meteorologist Scott Duncan and reports by the BBC, Statista reports.

Poland’s central bank leaves interest rates unchanged again

Central bank expected to keep rates on hold until it starts cutting in late 2023.

Croatia’s blue-chip index reaches highest level since August

CROBEX index makes strong start to 2023 as Croatia joins Eurozone and Schengen area.

Where most aid to Ukraine comes from

The United States pledged $50.9bn in military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine between the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022 and November 20.

Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
22 hours ago
January temperature records broken across Europe
22 hours ago
Poland’s central bank leaves interest rates unchanged again
1 day ago
Croatia’s blue-chip index reaches highest level since August
1 day ago
Where most aid to Ukraine comes from
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The copper shortage is getting real
    4 days ago
  2. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    4 days ago
  3. Hundreds of Russian soldiers reportedly killed by midnight Ukrainian missile strike on barracks on New Year’s Eve
    3 days ago
  4. Russia launches devastating missile attack on Ukraine on New Year’s Eve
    5 days ago
  5. Albania’s first satellites launched into space
    1 day ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    26 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    27 days ago
  3. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    1 month ago
  4. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    27 days ago
  5. The copper shortage is getting real
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss