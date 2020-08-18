Polish health minister resigns amid unbridled COVID-19 crisis

Polish Health Minister Łukasz Szumowski announced his resignation on August 18.

He told a press conference he was about to resign in February, but after the coronavirus epidemic broke out, he postponed the decision for another six months. He indicated he wanted to go back to working as a heart surgeon.

The minister told reporters that he felt he could now leave because Poland had built a system to fight the COVID-19 epidemic, and the virus had not caused the economy to crash.

However, the minister had also been the subject of scrutiny after allegations that friends and family had benefited from government grants and contracts.

Szumowski’s deputy, Janusz Cieszynski, announced his resignation the previous day.

As of the afternoon of August 18, a total of 57,876 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in Poland since the start of the pandemic, and 1,896 have died from the COVID-19 respiratory disease so far. The number of new virus cases rose by 597 from August 17, while the death toll increased by 11, according to public health authorities.

With 48 COVID-19 deaths per million population, Poland remains far less affected by the coronavirus epidemic than many other countries in Europe, according to a set of data released by the country’s health ministry earlier this month.