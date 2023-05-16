Polish CPI growth eases to 14.7% y/y in April but expected to remain high until year-end

Polish CPI growth eases to 14.7% y/y in April but expected to remain high until year-end
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw May 16, 2023

Polish CPI grew 14.7% y/y in April (chart), the lowest reading since June, data from Poland’s statistical office GUS showed on May 15.

The reading, which came in line with the flash estimate published by GUS in late April, showed the inflation eased 1.4pp in comparison to March but remains sticky. The index’s decrease since February has been largely due to the high reference base from last year and falling prices in the energy sector, analysts say. 

“Inflation will keep decreasing in the coming months. Particularly favourable factors for the CPI will be the decrease in fuel prices, aided by the strengthening of the Polish zloty and global market price reductions,” Grzegorz Maliszewski, an economist with Bank Millennium, said in a comment. 

“Our base scenario assumes a decline in CPI to single-digit levels in the fourth quarter to slightly below 9% y/y in December,” the analyst added.

The April inflation reading will not change much in the monetary policy of the National Bank of Poland (NBP). 

With the CPI at around 9%-10% y/y at the end of the year, the NBP is expected to keep its reference interest rate on hold at 6.75% for the time being. Only a much deeper fall in price growth – which models currently do not show – could revise the NBP’s position.

Prices in the most-weighted food and non-alcoholic drinks segment drove the easing of the index in April, expanding 19.7% y/y in April after a gain of 24% y/y the preceding month, the breakdown of GUS data showed. 

Price growth also eased in the second most-weighted segment of housing and energy, growing 18.2% y/y in April after an increase of 19.6% y/y in March. 

Transport prices added 4.6% y/y in the third month, their growth rate picking up after a gain of 3.9% y/y in March.

In m/m terms, the CPI grew 0.7% in April, easing 0.4pp versus March, GUS data also showed.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq

Flat Polish GDP growth in Q1 marks passing of downturn’s low point

EBRD cuts regional growth forecasts again but Central Asia still going strong

Data

Moldova’s non-energy foreign trade gap surges by 58% in Q1

Moldova’s statistics office reported that the country’s overall trade gap increased by 26% year on year to $1.23bn.

Flat Polish GDP growth in Q1 marks passing of downturn’s low point

Adjusted quarterly growth showed a huge rebound of 3.9% in the first quarter which more than compensated for the fall of 2.3% q/q in October-December.

Hungary remains in recession as economy contracts 0.2 q/q in Q1

Most Hungarian analysts believe that GDP will grow 0.5-1% this year, which is below the government’s 1.5% target.

Russia’s inflation down to 2.3% in April

Annual consumer price inflation in April 2023 in Russia declined further to 2.3% year on year after 3.5% y/y seen in March, posting the lowest CPI since February 2018, according to the latest data from RosStat statistics agency.

Vehicle industry remains driver of Hungary’s industrial performance

Hungary’s industrial production fell 4.1% y/y in March, and by 4% when adjusted for working days.

Moldova’s non-energy foreign trade gap surges by 58% in Q1
23 hours ago
Flat Polish GDP growth in Q1 marks passing of downturn’s low point
2 days ago
Hungary remains in recession as economy contracts 0.2 q/q in Q1
3 days ago
Russia’s inflation down to 2.3% in April
3 days ago
Vehicle industry remains driver of Hungary’s industrial performance
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    6 days ago
  2. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    9 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    5 days ago
  4. TURKISH ELECTIONS: May 14 vote (live blog, as it happened)
    5 days ago
  5. EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq
    1 day ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    6 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    9 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    11 days ago
  5. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss