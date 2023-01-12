Police raid on home of Mongolian rail official said to discover $2mn of cash in four currencies

Police raid on home of Mongolian rail official said to discover $2mn of cash in four currencies
Given the dilapidated state of Mongolian railways, some “North Korean” train scenes in Netflix's K-drama Crash Landing on You were filmed using UBTZ train stations and trains as backdrops. / screenshot
By Anand Tumurtogoo in Ulaanbaatar January 12, 2023

Mongolian police allegedly discovered more than $2.1mn of cash in four currencies when they raided the home of S. Batdul, deputy head of the Transport Organisation Department of national rail operator Ulaanbaatar Railways (UBTZ).

Batdul remains in police custody following the January 5 raid. On January 9, a court ordered his detention for a month.

The rail official responded to the court decision on detaining him by saying that it was spurred by what the prosecution had said about him on social media.

Batdul said: "There is a process in Mongolia where people are prosecuted online without a court decision. I believe there was no need to detain me in this case. I am involved in a minor crime. There is no need to detain me. It is very irritating and I understand the court was [under pressure to make this detention].”

The case comes with Mongolians still in a state of shock over revelations that a “coal mafia” may have stolen billions of dollars in proceeds made on thieved coal that was exported to China.

On top of confiscating a large amount of cash from Batdul’s home, police said they took away six real estate certificates worth $1.1mn. Batdul is under investigation for money laundering, tax evasion, unjustified enrichment and bribery.

On January 10, the Union of Railway Workers of Mongolia held a press conference in response to Batdul’s alleged crimes. The union alleged that the claimed crimes were the result of a collaboration and that two other UBTZ officials, who were superiors in charge of Batdul, were the main culprits. The union representatives pointed to how cargo trains move ahead on rail lines if they are classified as cargo trains under the purview of one of the officials. They also called for an examination of the role of the son of that official. The son is in charge of inspecting cargo trains as they enter Mongolia.

Since 2021, the number of managers in UBTZ has increased by more than 20. The salaries and amenities enjoyed by these executives continue to inflate costs at a time when the country is in an economic downturn.

Mongolia's border crossing authorities and customs have a bad reputation for being the source of a great many of the country's problems, including corruption. It was reported in 2020 that UBTZ was responsible for the first COVID-19 infections that hit Mongolia. Its claimed disregard for COVID-19 prevention rules allowed the virus outbreak to spread via the national railway network, critics claim.

For years, UBTZ has escaped political scrutiny due to the fact that the company is jointly owned by the Mongolian and Russian governments, each holding a 50% stake. The company has a bad reputation in terms of failing to innovate and improve its system and trains.

Given that Mongolian trains are seen as communist relics, some “North Korean” train scenes in Netflix's K-drama Crash Landing on You were filmed using UBTZ train stations and trains as backdrops.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkmenistan: Mister Berdimuhamedov goes to Beijing

NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023

Central Asian rain may be caused by Indian, Chinese pollution

News

Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video

Amidst the current debate on whether Europe, and Germany in particular, should send tanks to Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence has released a light-hearted promotional video suggesting a solution: reclassify them as “recreational vehicles”.

Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara

Swedish ambassador summoned as Turkey complains of soft response by Stockholm to Mussolini comparison.

Uzbekistan fights gloom as stock market fails to spark

Endures 2022 without IPO, fails to attract enough domestic and foreign capital.

Poland’s opposition lends PiS a helping hand in rule of law spat with EU

Reform to unlock vital EU funds passes first reading but could still fail because of constitutional obstacles and presidential veto.

Croatia’s PM sacks two ministers over sluggish post-earthquake reconstruction

Reconstruction work has been slow after the two devastating earthquakes that hit Croatia in March and December 2020.

Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
6 hours ago
Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara
12 hours ago
Uzbekistan fights gloom as stock market fails to spark
16 hours ago
Poland’s opposition lends PiS a helping hand in rule of law spat with EU
1 day ago
Croatia’s PM sacks two ministers over sluggish post-earthquake reconstruction
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    8 days ago
  2. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    5 days ago
  3. Hacker collective Anonymous downs Serbian defence ministry website
    7 days ago
  4. Emerging Europe backs nuclear power to solve energy needs
    7 days ago
  5. Russian paramilitary group Wagner reportedly opens 'cultural centre' in Belgrade
    1 month ago
  1. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    1 month ago
  2. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    1 month ago
  3. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    8 days ago
  4. The copper shortage is getting real
    11 days ago
  5. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss